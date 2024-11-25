Alluri redefines Indian rock with bold new EP, 'Andar Ka Janwar'

Revolutionising Indian rock, Hyderabad/London-based singer-composer Alluri unveils Andar Ka Janwar, a ground-breaking record that blends the raw energy of rock, Indian classical influences, and Telugu roots. Featuring three tracks that push creative boundaries, this EP reflects Alluri’s evolution as an artiste and his mission to redefine Indian music on the global stage.

A sonic adventure across cultures and genres

The EP's title track, Andar Ka Janwar, a fiery anthem with a punchy, relatable chorus, capturing the chaos of inner struggles. The second track, Chastavu, offers a darkly humorous commentary on modern existentialism, with a Welsh version recorded in Newport. The third track, Mr. Munchedo, inspired by The Beatles, delves into confronting personal demons.

Recorded in iconic English studios—used by legends like Tears for Fears—the EP carries an unfiltered authenticity, enriched by the mentorship of punk rock pioneer Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols) and the inventive drumming of Andy Burrows (Razorlight), who also produced the title track.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Alluri shares, "Glen reminded me to be bold and authentic. Andy’s contribution was transformative — his drumming elevated Andar Ka Janwar and brought a new energy to the EP. Working with artistes I admired, like Andy, who I watched perform live in 2005, is a full-circle moment for me."