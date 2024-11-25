Alluri redefines Indian rock with bold new EP, 'Andar Ka Janwar'

Revolutionising Indian rock, Hyderabad/London-based singer-composer Alluri unveils Andar Ka Janwar, a ground-breaking record that blends the raw energy of rock, Indian classical influences, and Telugu roots. Featuring three tracks that push creative boundaries, this EP reflects Alluri’s evolution as an artiste and his mission to redefine Indian music on the global stage.
A sonic adventure across cultures and genres
The EP's title track, Andar Ka Janwar, a fiery anthem with a punchy, relatable chorus, capturing the chaos of inner struggles. The second track, Chastavu, offers a darkly humorous commentary on modern existentialism, with a Welsh version recorded in Newport. The third track, Mr. Munchedo, inspired by The Beatles, delves into confronting personal demons.
Recorded in iconic English studios—used by legends like Tears for Fears—the EP carries an unfiltered authenticity, enriched by the mentorship of punk rock pioneer Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols) and the inventive drumming of Andy Burrows (Razorlight), who also produced the title track.
Reflecting on the collaboration, Alluri shares, "Glen reminded me to be bold and authentic. Andy’s contribution was transformative — his drumming elevated Andar Ka Janwar and brought a new energy to the EP. Working with artistes I admired, like Andy, who I watched perform live in 2005, is a full-circle moment for me."
Striking visuals and absurdist narratives
The EP's accompanying music videos are crafted like surreal short films, elevating the tracks' themes. The video for Chastavu, created in collaboration with filmmaker Milan Rathod, dives into the excesses of modern consumption with an inventive and absurdist approach.
Alluri explaines, "We didn’t aim to preach with Chastavu—we wanted to create something evocative and surreal. Similarly, the Andar Ka Janwar video captures an unexpected shift in energy, amplifying the raw intensity of the music."
A journey of identity and connection
For Alluri, Andar Ka Janwar marks a return to his cultural roots. “Writing songs in Telugu was a natural process for me. After my first album, Man of Truth, I felt I’d given everything to the West. This EP blends my Indian identity with global rock influences,” he says. Inspired by bands like The Beatles, Pink Floyd, and Deep Purple, Alluri’s unique multilingual approach adds depth and diversity to his sound.
Redefining Indian rock on a global stage
Since his debut in 2015, Alluri has forged a distinctive path in the music world. His collaborations with iconic artistes and his innovative fusion of styles have set him apart. Looking ahead, Alluri expressed hope for Andar Ka Janwar to resonate globally, stating, “I’d like to play to more fans through live performances. As an independent artiste, the challenges are immense, but I hope this EP will open doors for more opportunities.”