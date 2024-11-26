Melodious Sameera

Arjun Reddy, Sarrainodu, Kirrak Party, and Nenu Local — these are just a few of the hit movies that feature her melodious voice. Sameera Bharadwaj, known for her sweet vocals and lively, friendly vibe on social media, recently appeared on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8, winning hearts with her entertaining singing performance. On the sidelines of her first big concert at AKAN in Madhapur, Sameera talks about her journey, challenges she faces, and her future plans in an exclusive chat with CE.

Excerpts

How do you feel about your concert at AKAN with band Fantasy?

It’s my first big concert with the band Fantasy, and I’m super excited! Performing at a venue like AKAN was a dream come true. Performing with Fantasy makes this even more special because of my long relationship with the band. The main lead, Sree Teja, is my childhood friend.

How did your journey in music begin?

I started learning music at the age of three. It runs in my family — my grandmother holds a diploma in music, and my mother, inspired by her, became my first guru. Later, I trained in Carnatic music under Nedunuri Ramakrishna garu in Hyderabad and Hindustani music under Ramamurthy garu in Chennai.

Singing in films was my ultimate dream, and it was a shared goal within my family. Participating in Super Singer was a turning point. Around 2014–15, I got the incredible opportunity to meet Thaman sir. He asked me to sing a few tracks, and that’s how my journey in the film industry began.

Who were your biggest musical influences growing up?

Growing up, I was deeply inspired by legends like P Susheela garu, S Janaki garu, and Bhanumathi garu — they are my idols. SP Balasubrahmanyam sir is another towering figure whose work I greatly admire. Their contributions have given the music industry its incredible richness and depth.

Are there any musicians you dream of working with in the future?

I’ve been fortunate to work with many amazing people in the industry, but it’s my dream to collaborate with legends like Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, MM Keeravani, and Mani Sharma. It would be an honour to work with these legends.

You recently performed on Bigg Boss and wrote your own lyrics for the show. How was that experience?

Performing on Bigg Boss Season 8 was an amazing experience. I wrote all the lyrics for my performances, which felt natural because it’s easier to sing when I write the words myself. Watching the contestants, observing their personalities, and creating songs to reflect that was incredibly fun.

Bigg Boss is one of my favourite shows, so being part of it was a dream come true. Shooting with Nagarjuna garu, who is such a kind and warm personality, was another highlight.

What are the challenges you’ve faced as a singer in the industry?

Challenges are part of every industry. One major challenge for singers is the constant risk of being replaced — it keeps you on your toes and pushes you to give your best every time. Another challenge is understanding the specific inputs for a song and delivering them perfectly within limited time constraints. It’s a tough process, but it motivates us to work even harder.

How has Instagram helped you connect with your audience?

Initially, my personal experiences inspired me to step into content creation. Many people say I have a natural sense of humour, so I decided to explore that side.

I noticed there wasn’t much Telugu comedy content compared to other languages, so I started creating funny, relatable reels on Instagram. The response has been overwhelming!

Earlier, people only recognised my voice, but now they connect with my face and personality. This journey has opened up new opportunities, including acting. My acting debut is set to release on December 14, where I play a small but fun role in a project by Indraganti Mohan Krishna garu — one of my favourite directors!

I also did a funny ghee advertisement recently, which was another exciting project. It’s been a rewarding experience.

How do you view the current music and band culture in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad’s music scene is buzzing! There’s so much scope for talent to shine. If you’re passionate and skilled, there are plenty of platforms available. The band culture here is thriving, making it an exciting time for aspiring singers and musicians. Just stay true to your craft, and opportunities will follow.

Story by Vennapusala Ramya