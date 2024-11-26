Raja Kumari’s ‘Born Superstar’ is the anthem you didn’t know you needed

Award-winning artiste Raja Kumari has unveiled her latest single, Born Superstar, as the highly anticipated curtain raiser for Nexa Music Season 3. This electrifying anthem celebrates individuality, self-belief, and staying true to one’s roots. Featuring Shweta Warrier in a visually stunning music video, the track blends Indian classical elements with contemporary beats, creating a global resonance.

At its heart, Born Superstar is a rallying cry to find strength within and shine despite challenges. Kumari’s signature ability to merge tradition with innovation reflects her personal journey of authenticity on a global stage. The song also serves as an empowering message for women to seek their inner superstar and rise to their full potential.