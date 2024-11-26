Raja Kumari’s ‘Born Superstar’ is the anthem you didn’t know you needed

Award-winning artiste Raja Kumari has unveiled her latest single, Born Superstar, as the highly anticipated curtain raiser for Nexa Music Season 3. This electrifying anthem celebrates individuality, self-belief, and staying true to one’s roots. Featuring Shweta Warrier in a visually stunning music video, the track blends Indian classical elements with contemporary beats, creating a global resonance.
At its heart, Born Superstar is a rallying cry to find strength within and shine despite challenges. Kumari’s signature ability to merge tradition with innovation reflects her personal journey of authenticity on a global stage. The song also serves as an empowering message for women to seek their inner superstar and rise to their full potential.
Kumari shares, “Born Superstar is my tribute to the superstar within all of us. Classical dance has shaped me into the artiste I am today, and I’ve always stayed true to my roots, carving my path without letting the world change me. This song is my message to women everywhere—embrace your power, find your inner strength, and never be afraid to shine. Collaborating with Shweta Warrier was a joy—her energy added so much to this creation. Releasing this anthem with Nexa Music, under the blessings of my musical father, AR Rahman, is an honour.”
The dynamic lyrics of Born Superstar, co-written by Raja Kumari, Shah Rule, Yoku, and Karan Pandav, are complemented by Karan Pandav’s composition and production. Shweta Warrier’s mesmerising classical dance moves enhance the track’s vibrant beats, making it a celebration of identity, culture, and confidence.