Ahead of Echoes of Earth 2024, here are the experiences you can expect at the festival this year
For the avid culture vulture, it’s the time of the year again when the greenest festival is back in town! Echoes of Earth (EoE), in its 7th edition, is going all out with its musical lineup, the sets of which will be genre-bending.
EoE, known for being as enriching as it is electrifying, is guided by the theme, Symphony of Seasons, this year. Carrying forward its goal of putting nature into the spotlight, EoE is highlighting the different seasons through immersive ‘seasonal zones’. Further, Over 30 artistic installations crafted from e-waste and discarded musical instruments will adorn the festival grounds.
From the pulsating beats of electronica to the soulful melodies of folk, this year's festival boasts a global roster. Mount Kimbie, The Sunset Violent, Satori, French 7, Kid Francescol, Yīn Yī, Recondite, Cobblestone Jazz, SVD, Modern Biology, Ghatam Udupa, Hamza and Rajasthan Folkstars, and Excise Dept are all set to make the night memorable.
An interactive knowledge hub will also be a treat for curious minds. From exploring the fascinating world of insects in an insect lab to participating in engaging music workshops and blending education with creativity, the festival adds another feather to its proverbial eco-conscious hat.
The performance Seasonal Soundscape by Premik Jolly, better known by his stage name Prematron will blend the symphony of nature with musical innovation, creating a soundscape that resonates with the Earth's rhythms. This set will blend crowdsourced nature sounds and field recordings from Felis Films. The festival will be powered by 50 kW of solar energy in addition to the use of biogas solutions for food and beverage services. All in all, this year looks like an exciting year for this iconic fest!
On December 7 and 8 (in Bengaluru) and February 1 & 2 (in Goa)