Immerse yourself in musician Bhuwin Khursija’s exemplary artistry

The Hyderabad music scene is thriving with regional bands, but solo artistes combining covers and originals remain rare. Bhuwin Khursija, known for The Bhuwin Experience, returns with a thematic show that blends storytelling, poetry, and live music. Using live looping, he creates the feel of a multi-artiste performance by layering instrumental cues and vocals in real time through looping software. Clearing the misconception about live looping, he says that for someone new to this, it may seem like recorded music, but the whole track is actually created live, right on stage.

In this particular performance, Bhuwin is going to present his originals along with the stories and poetry behind the songs, and some covers which also have a story in his journey. He will present it with live looping to retain the essence of the songs, to give the audience a wholesome experience.

A UI/UX designer as well, Bhuwin took up live looping as he realised the logistical difficulties in forming a band, but did not want to compromise on the effect. “As a fan of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, I tried recreating his music early in my career but realised its magic lay in the layers—multiple instruments, background vocals, and intricate nuances. Performing solo felt incomplete without these elements. That’s when I discovered live looping, which allowed me to retain the richness of ghazals and qawwalis, capturing their essence even in a solo act,” he explains.

Picking up from the emotional nuances of qawwalis, he wrote songs as a way of processing his feelings. Although his songs are about his experiences, it is not a rant of emotions, it rather ends on a concluding note which lends a closure. “I put my songs out there only after I have found a conclusion to the emotion, not when it is still tumultuous inside me. The world already has too much chaos; I do not need to add to that. I want my songs to be a source of peace.”

Bhuwin shares an example from his album Noor, which reflects his journey from childhood to adulthood. Inspired by moving out and experiencing adult life, it explores losing innocence, restlessness, and eventually regaining his noor. Each song represents a phase, but he waited for years to release it, ensuring he had processed everything.

Through his concluding notes, Bhuwin aims to find closure, as well as be a source of peace and relatability for his audience. “I do not just want to give them a musical experience; I want to give them an experience of all the arts I know, an experience which they can find sukoon in.”

Tickets at INR 799. November 29, 8 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Serilingampalle.