EXCLUSIVE: Raman Negi explores new sonic spaces and the life of a solo artiste in his new album, ‘Chalte Purzay’

Raman Negi’s highly anticipated second album is here in its entirety! And it has an exciting name! Chalte Purzay, Raman’s second album is genre-bending, experimental and exceedingly fresh. The singer-songwriter moves on from looking inwards and out towards the world in this album. Chalte Purzay is a record miles ahead of what people are listening to today and will blow your socks off with each succeeding track. His first release of the album was Kismet, for which Raman chatted with us a while back. But then, the album was yet to take a final shape.

Now, Raman reinvents his sound once again. “Chaltey Purzay is a term for a curious, clever person who is full of intrigue about the unknown. So this is a saga of figuring out how the world works. In some sense, it's reflecting on the aftermath of everyday life from the perspective of an artist who is still figuring out his place in the world,” Raman says. We dive into the heart of the album further in a chat with him and learn about the musical story behind it.