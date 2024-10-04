Alan Walker talks about the ongoing WalkerWorld India Tour, a new single with Pritam, a possible return for the IPL and more

Love for the Indian Walkers

Alan’s love for the Indian audiences cannot be questioned. His regular visits to the country have prompted him to interact with his fans face-to-face. Take, for example, the first show on the tour (in Kolkata). Before the show, Alan showed up at a school in the city and performed for the children there. Alan further opens up about the relationship that he has built with people here. “I love their incredible energy and passion for music. They connect with the performance, and it’s such a vibrant atmosphere,” he says. He also recollects a moment from his previous tour in the country. “One of my favourite memories was during my last concert when the entire audience sang along to Faded — it was a magical moment that I’ll never forget. The warmth and enthusiasm here are truly unmatched,” he shares.

Alan, the gamer

For Alan’s followers, it is no surprise that he is also an ardent gamer. Beyond his collaborations with popular open-world, and battle royale games, the musician is also an ace gamer. The Walkerworld concept derives from the art and an open world designed for video games. The musician has even produced an arcade-style game called The Aviation Game, with many indulging in its universe already. With the Indian audiences finally starting to recognise gaming as a competitive e-sport, we can already see various home g rown gamers popping out and performing well in international gaming tournaments. We ask Alan what he would suggest to budding population of gamers, and he replies, “My advice is to keep pushing your boundaries and pursue your passion. The gaming scene here is growing, so embrace your unique style and creativity. Stay dedicated, keep learning, and most importantly, have fun!”

Cricket cameo?

Alan recently collaborated with the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Earlier this year, producing a track called Team Side feat RCB, Alan took a keen interest in cricket and the love that Indians have for the sport. We ask him if he’ll return for the next season. “I had a great time producing that track for RCB earlier this year, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming season. I love the energy of live matches, so if I can, I’ll tune in and hopefully catch a game in person,” says Alan.

As we conclude our chat with Alan, he opens up about his upcoming projects. “I’m always working on fresh ideas and sounds, and have an album coming up,” he reveals. As Alan raises the roof for all the remaining cities on tour with the unique experiences in his concert, we can be sure of one thing — it is Alan’s world, and we’re all living in it!