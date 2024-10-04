Alan Walker talks about the ongoing WalkerWorld India Tour, a new single with Pritam, a possible return for the IPL and more

Alan Walker has come a long way since he first set foot on the stage to perform, over 10 years ago. Synonymous with EDM and house music, the DJ has produced numerous hits. All of us remember how hopeful the score and lyrics of Faded felt. The reassuring notes of Alone kept our sense of community alive. Even the catchy beat drop of The Spectre makes the feet tap to this day. Much like its premise, Alone, Pt. II became our companion and friend during our low points.
Further, Alan’s releases like Hero, Thick Of It All (from his latest EP, Neon Nights), and On My Way reflected his ability to blend the talents of other artistes as well. On My Way, featuring iconic star Sabrina Carpenter, who is all the rage right now with songs like Please Please Please and Espresso, and singer Farruko, became hits among the country’s younger audiences, thanks to its association with a hugely popular battle royale game. Alan’s music did not feel foreign.
His visits to India in the last couple of years have only shot him into stardom further. Alan’s affection for Indian audiences can be traced back to 2016, when he first performed in the country. He has since become a revered figure in the Indian music scene and has even collaborated with Indian artistes, the most recent one being Children of the Sun. This single is an exciting collaboration between Alan Walker, Pritam, and Vishal Mishra.
The beloved Norwegian artiste has returned to India for Sunburn Arena and has begun his biggest-ever tour in the country. The wick of the WalkerWorld India Tour is lit, and Alan’s setting the stage ablaze with his timeless set. Kolkata, Shillong have already witnessed the newest corners of Walkerworld (a concept associated with his collaboration with another popular game). Now, Alan’s set his sights on Chennai and is all set to indulge the audiences in an extravagant evening full of dance, music, and pomp. Ahead of the tour show, Indulge catches up with him to learn how the WalkerWorld tour will stand out this time, and how his relationships with India, his Indian ‘Walker community,’ and Indian artistes have evolved. Alan also reflects on what he has learned from his previous visits to the country, takes a behind-the-scenes look into his collaboration with Pritam and Vishal Mishra and much more!
Alan shares that this tour in India will be unlike anything he and his team have done before. “With 10 shows across the country, we’re bringing new experiences to each stop,” he says. With more cities added to his tour, Alan has familiarised himself more with the Indian crowd. Talking about his return to Chennai, he says, “I’m excited to perform in Chennai this time. The audience here has always been incredible, and I can’t wait to feel that energy.” He mentions that he has observed and enjoyed the unique experiences that each city offers and that he is equally excited for Chennai. “I’m looking forward to seeing how the Chennai audience reacts to the surprises we have in store. It’s going to be a special night,” Alan adds.
Alan’s quest to make music has always been accommodative enough to include the musical talents of other artistes as well. Over the years, during his visits to the country, Alan has had the chance to interact with various artistes from the country. Now, we extend the same question to the musician about other artistes that he might end up collaborating with. “India’s music scene is so rich and diverse, and I’ve discovered some outstanding regional talent. Hanumankind has impressed me with his vibrant blend of rap and electronic music — his energy is something else! And, of course, there’s Badshah, whom I’ve always respected for his seamless fusion of Hindi, Punjabi, and pop influences,” he replies. Speaking of collaborations, Children of the Sun, within just two days of release, has amassed over almost half a million views on YouTube.
Alan offers a glimpse into its making for us. “It was an incredible experience. We combined electronic elements with traditional Indian sounds to create something fresh and unique. Pritam brought his cinematic style, while Vishal added soulful vocals, making the fusion special,” he says. Alan has already teased that he might perform the same with the Bollywood music-producing and directing legend Pritam during this tour. Recently, he even opened up about the first time he met Pritam (in 2019). While they discussed collaborating during his previous trip, it never materialised. But now, with this release, Alan has revealed that he met the Indian singer and music director in the same studio and finally produced this track together. “The process was all about pushing creative boundaries, and I’m excited for fans to hear the final result.”
Alan’s love for the Indian audiences cannot be questioned. His regular visits to the country have prompted him to interact with his fans face-to-face. Take, for example, the first show on the tour (in Kolkata). Before the show, Alan showed up at a school in the city and performed for the children there. Alan further opens up about the relationship that he has built with people here. “I love their incredible energy and passion for music. They connect with the performance, and it’s such a vibrant atmosphere,” he says. He also recollects a moment from his previous tour in the country. “One of my favourite memories was during my last concert when the entire audience sang along to Faded — it was a magical moment that I’ll never forget. The warmth and enthusiasm here are truly unmatched,” he shares.
For Alan’s followers, it is no surprise that he is also an ardent gamer. Beyond his collaborations with popular open-world, and battle royale games, the musician is also an ace gamer. The Walkerworld concept derives from the art and an open world designed for video games. The musician has even produced an arcade-style game called The Aviation Game, with many indulging in its universe already. With the Indian audiences finally starting to recognise gaming as a competitive e-sport, we can already see various home g rown gamers popping out and performing well in international gaming tournaments. We ask Alan what he would suggest to budding population of gamers, and he replies, “My advice is to keep pushing your boundaries and pursue your passion. The gaming scene here is growing, so embrace your unique style and creativity. Stay dedicated, keep learning, and most importantly, have fun!”
Cricket cameo?
Alan recently collaborated with the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Earlier this year, producing a track called Team Side feat RCB, Alan took a keen interest in cricket and the love that Indians have for the sport. We ask him if he’ll return for the next season. “I had a great time producing that track for RCB earlier this year, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming season. I love the energy of live matches, so if I can, I’ll tune in and hopefully catch a game in person,” says Alan.
As we conclude our chat with Alan, he opens up about his upcoming projects. “I’m always working on fresh ideas and sounds, and have an album coming up,” he reveals. As Alan raises the roof for all the remaining cities on tour with the unique experiences in his concert, we can be sure of one thing — it is Alan’s world, and we’re all living in it!
Quick 5
A dish in India that you have taken a liking to?
I’ve developed a real fondness for biriyani.
Your favourite Indian film?
I’ve seen a glimpse of something that goes by the name of Ra. One!
Your favourite actor from the country?
Shah Rukh Khan or maybe Salman Khan.
A phrase in Hindi or any other Indian language you have picked up in the country?
Kasa kai, Mumbai!
How do you get your creativity flowing?
Creativity flows best when I’m in a relaxed state of mind.
For Chennai: Tickets start at INR1,750. October 5, 4pm onwards. At Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Center, East Coast Road.