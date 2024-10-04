This festive concert in Bengaluru brings one of carnatic music’s most prolific voices, Sikkil Gurucharan, to the city

You were on a tour with a small crew from Rajiv Menon’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam, in Japan, six years after its release — tell us more?

This trip was organised by Japanese fans of the film and the amount of interest they showed in carnatic music was humbling to say the least. There are a group of Japanese rasikas who frequently come to India, especially to Chennai for the December music festival and then they visit other cities like for example Bengaluru for concerts and to see places. They are very well educated about South Indian culture and carnatic music is a huge attraction for them. The movie released in 2018 and immediately became a favourite within these circles. I never imagined that after five years, there will be a promoter of the film in Japan who would organise a tour in five cities in Japan — where the movie would play first in the theatre and once the movie was over, we would sit on the stage and encourage them to draw similarities between what they just saw on the screen and what they are seeing live now as a carnatic concert. I was amazed at the number of people who turned up as audience, who stayed for the entire concert for two hours and were even waiting in line to get our autographs!