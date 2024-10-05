‘Uma Elo Baper Barite’ welcomes the goddess to the city

The music arrangement and composition were done by Shovon, with lyrics by Saikat Chattopadhyay. Directed by Joydeep Dey, the vibrant music video features choreography by Adi and Sharmisttha, and editing by Gourab Dutta.

Talking about the track, Ujjaini stated, “Our song, Uma Elo Baper Bari Te, is not just a song, but a heartfelt tribute to the warmth and joy of homecoming during these turbulent times in our city of Joy... The brilliant Shovon Ganguly has woven his magic into this composition, crafting a melody that stirs the soul and gets you feet tapping at the same time with lyrics by Saikat Chatterjee that echo the very spirit of Puja so perfectly.”