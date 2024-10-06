Badshah surprises at Diljit Dosanjh’s O2 Arena Concert; teases UK Stadium Tour for 2025

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s record-breaking Dil-Luminati Tour continues to enthrall fans across the globe. A recent highlight was rapper and singer-songwriter Badshah’s surprise appearance at Dosanjh’s concert at the famous O2 Arena in London over the weekend.

The unexpected collaboration between these two Punjabi music icons sent the audience into a frenzy. Badshah joined Diljit on stage, delivering an electrifying performance that featured hits like Naina from the movie Crew.

Social media is buzzing with clips and photos of their surprise duet, heightening the excitement around Diljit’s tour. Following his earlier collaboration with international star Ed Sheeran in Birmingham, this partnership further reinforces Diljit’s global popularity.

When inviting Badshah on stage, Diljit Dosanjh remarked, “The person I’m about to introduce is a wonderful human being and a great soul. I’ve known him for 15 years; he’s a big artist and my brother. So, everyone, at London O2, my brother and I are performing together for the first time—please welcome Badboy Shah Badshah!”