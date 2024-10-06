Badshah surprises at Diljit Dosanjh’s O2 Arena Concert; teases UK Stadium Tour for 2025

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s record-breaking Dil-Luminati Tour continues to enthrall fans across the globe. A recent highlight was rapper and singer-songwriter Badshah’s surprise appearance at Dosanjh’s concert at the famous O2 Arena in London over the weekend.
The unexpected collaboration between these two Punjabi music icons sent the audience into a frenzy. Badshah joined Diljit on stage, delivering an electrifying performance that featured hits like Naina from the movie Crew.
Social media is buzzing with clips and photos of their surprise duet, heightening the excitement around Diljit’s tour. Following his earlier collaboration with international star Ed Sheeran in Birmingham, this partnership further reinforces Diljit’s global popularity.
When inviting Badshah on stage, Diljit Dosanjh remarked, “The person I’m about to introduce is a wonderful human being and a great soul. I’ve known him for 15 years; he’s a big artist and my brother. So, everyone, at London O2, my brother and I are performing together for the first time—please welcome Badboy Shah Badshah!”
Reflecting on the experience, Badshah said, “Performing with Diljit Dosanjh was an absolute joy. It was a deeply emotional moment for me. He’s my role model and big brother, someone I’ve always looked up to. I want to express so much, but what I can say is that life has come full circle for me. I performed my first show in London at the O2 in 2014, and now I’m excited to announce my own show at the O2 Arena in 2025.”
On Saturday morning, Badshah shared his excitement on social media about the impromptu reunion, expressing admiration for Dosanjh and hinting at his upcoming UK stadium tour next year.
This surprise collaboration adds another remarkable chapter to Diljit’s ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour, which continues to break records and cross cultural boundaries. The partnership between these two celebrated artists highlights the global appeal and unifying power of their music.
In other news, Badshah remains a dominant force in the Indian music industry. His song Soulmate, featuring acclaimed singer Arijit Singh from his third studio album Ek Tha Raja, recently surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. Additionally, both Sidhu Moose Wala and Badshah have achieved the notable milestone of being the only Indian artists on the list of the top 10 most followed global hip-hop artists on Spotify.