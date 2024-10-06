Bengali singer and actor Ishan Mazumder returns to namma Bengaluru to perform at three Pujo celebrations, next week

Returning to a city once called home after a decade is an emotional journey, especially during the vibrant Pujo season. Durga Puja in Bengaluru has evolved from modest beginnings to grand celebrations, featuring over a hundred registered pandals showcasing intricate craftsmanship that blends Bengali traditions with local influences. Ishan Mazumdar, a musician and actor, embodies this cultural blend. His return during Pujo is not just a homecoming but also a chance to engage in the festivities that shaped his upbringing. As he prepares for concerts and reconnects with influential figures, Ishan’s journey highlights the enduring power of tradition and community during this poignant season. In a heartwarming conversation with Indulge, he shares and reflects on his time in Bengaluru during this festive season and lots more.
How do you feel returning to Bengaluru after a decade?
It is a mix of nostalgia and excitement. Having left Kolkata after my higher secondary education, I built my career and friendships in Bengaluru. This visit is special, as I’ll perform concerts and immerse myself in the vibrant Pujo celebrations that shaped my upbringing. While exploring various puja pandals, I plan to meet mentors like Gurukiran and Hamsalekha, bringing sweets to express my gratitude for their guidance and support during my journey.
Can you share your fondest memories of celebrating Pujo in Bengaluru?
During my college days here, I fondly remember biking around to find Durga Pujas, as the Bengali community was small and celebrations limited. Today, the landscape has changed dramatically; Durga Puja is now a grand event attracting not just Bengalis but also Kannadigas and other communities, showcasing Bengaluru’s cosmopolitan spirit.
In what ways do you think the Pujo celebration here is unique?
Bengaluru’s Pujo celebrations reflect a rich blend of cultures. As a witness to this evolution, I take joy in my wife’s participation as a Kannadiga, especially during traditions like sindoor khela. Her beautiful rangoli designs for Durga Puja further highlight our shared cultural appreciation, enhancing the festive spirit.
Is there a project coming up that we can look forward to?
I’m working on several musical endeavours, including my first Kannada solo composition. Initial discussions are also underway for a Kannada movie project that reflects my love for the language and culture.
Entry free. October 9, 8 pm. Suncity Durga Puja Pandal, Sarjapura Road; October 11, 8 pm. Eisha Durga Puja Pandal, HSR Layout; October 12, 8 pm. Sarathi Cultural Association, Koramangala.
Written by: Pramiti Digra
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress