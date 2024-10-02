Heritage Spotlight: Indulge explores a 336-year-old heritage Durga Puja in Kolkata

Connecting Past to Present

With the advent of the digital bloom especially in the last few years, there has been a paradigm shift in awareness, understanding and knowledge. He mentions, “Till about 7 years ago, the entire focus was on doing the rituals on time. But with the advent of social media, there has been a pragmatic shift in how Bonedi baris are being viewed. That has come into the aspect of Hara Kutir as well. Earlier when people were not much aware of Hara Kutir, now people queue around for a shot. I also believe it is extremely important to give the right frame to the photographers because they are doing a wonderful job of spreading this Puja. Also, with the movie Bijoyar Pore being shot here starring Swastika Mukherjee, the footfall has hit record numbers.”