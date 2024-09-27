A complete guide to where to find Durga Puja flavours on your plate in Kolkata

This Durga Puja, Indulge guides you to the best flavours of the festivities on your plate. From an authentic Bengali feast to Continental, find whatever your palate desires in these luxury diners across town.
Get ready to embark on a culinary journey along with the musical beats at the Westin Kolkata Rajarhat’s Puja extravaganza, Dhol Dhaak Dhunuchi . Savour Bengali delicacies at Seasonal Taste for breakfast, lunch, and dinner or delve into Asian deliciousness at Nori; enjoy the Kolkata skyline while you gorge on the buffet at Helipad lounge or finger foods at 3132.
From October 9 to 12 | Meal for one: 2,899 onwards
Take a moment out from your Puja festivities to enjoy Pujor Mahabhoj in the oasis of luxury in the heart of Kolkata. Check-in to AROMAS at Kenilworth Hotel, Kolkata, and savour items like Parshe maach bhaja, Chingri malai curry, Masoor daler bora jhol, Lau bori, and more in the buffet.
From October 10 to 12 | Meal for one: 2,499 (approx) onwards
For reservations: 9051888863
JW Marriott blends tradition with modernity to celebrate Durga Puja this year. Immerse in an array of flavours at the Grandest Durga Puja Buffet at JW Kitchen. Along with delicious food, you can also enjoy live music. What’s more, the hotel also offers its Asian diner serving scrumptious lunch and dinner, a children’s buffet, parties at the Infinity Pool Bar, Gold Night Club and more.
From October 9 to 13 | Meal for one: 2,626+ (approx)
Celebrate Durga Puja in the newest luxury hotel at the heart of Kolkata — Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata. With dhaak , dhol , dhunuchi, and more, youcan experience a quiet staycation and dig into some finger-licking flavours at the Pujor Mahabhoj at YAYAvar. Up for grabs are dishes like Kosha mangsho, Basanti pulao, Kolkata-style biryani, Aloo bhaja, and much more.
From October 8 to 13 | Meal for one: 1,249 (approx) onwards
If you want to be treated like royalty, then visit The Sonar Mahabhoj at Pala, ITC Sonar that offers an array of Bengal-inspired dishes, like Rajnandini pulao, Kolkata biryani , Golda chingri and Sandesh platter. You may also check out the lunch and dinner buffet at The Eden Pavilion that offers a wide range, including Paneer paturi, Aar macher dak bunglow, rosogolla, sandesh, and more. Taking inspiration from the grand old market of Kolkata — The Hogg Market, the Grand Market Pavilion at ITC Royal Bengal offers you the finest culinary fare, including Sarai gosht biryani and Dilli fish fry to name a few.
From October 9 to 13 | Meal for one: 1,999+ (Pala) / 2,499+ (approx) (The Eden Pavillion and Grand Market Pavillion)
During Durga Puja, time stops in Bengal. Whether it is the early hours of the morning or late into the night, pandal hopping is in full swing and so are the hunger cravings. If you are hungry any time of the day, walk into The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata and enjoy their Pujo Special Buffet and Pujo Midnight Supper. This festive indulgence gives centre stage to local delicacies from north and south sides of Bengal—with indigenous ingredients and dishes that define the culinary heritage of the occasion.
From October 9 to 12 | Meal for one: 2,299+ / 1,200+ (approx) (Midnight supper only)
Relish these dishes curated around the theme — Pujorbari — Mrinmoyee theke Chinmoyee: Story of Transformation at Fairfield by Marriott. These dishes will depict the narrative of the feminine forms at kava, mangrove, and vertex. On the plate are finger-licking dishes like Bekti macher salad, Ol chingri , Chhana khoyar rezala, Sita bhog, sandesh , Baked rosogolla, Mishti doi .
From October 9 to 12 | Meal for one: 1,199+ (approx)
Focusing on the Pujor adda and get-together, CaféTreat from Pride Plaza Hotel is all set to organise Agomoni Maha Bhoj 2.0. Savour dishes from the Bengali cuisine like fish fries and Telay bhajas while sipping a cup of delectable tea and evoking Durga Puja nostalgia.
From October 8 to 13 | Meal for one: 1,696 (approx) (AI)
Celebrate Durga Puja at The Park in the bustling neighbourhood of Park Street. Check out the Pujo Maha Bhoj lunch at Rosewood Hall (from October 10 to12) with a live band, dhaaki and puja. Feast on dishes like Beetroot and Onion piyazi with tomato chutney, Sutanutir chingri malai curry, Sorshe kacha lonka betki , Golbari mete chorchori , and more. You can also head over to The Bridge for the Duga Puja Food N Fest – The Bridge Way (from October 9 to 13). On the lunch and dinner menu are live grills, chaat station, Basanti pulao, Fish-in-garlic sauce, and more.
From October 9 to 13 | Meal for one: 1,499 (AI) / 1,699 (AI) onwards | For reservations: 8335010101
Social Kitchen at Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport has come up with an innovative Puja fare that boasts lost dishes of Bengal. This buffet menu brings together emotions from the kitchens of Ghoti and Bangal through items like Bonedi morog khandani , Brahmonbarir niramish chorbir tarkari, Dhudeshwar potol , Monoranjan nakshi peetha, Poddo khaja, and Jomidari chanar long lata, to name a few.
From October 9 to 13 | Meal for one: 1,499+ (approx)
Want to spend Durga Puja away from the chaos of the city? Check out Vedic Village Spa Resort and its curated Durga Puja special menu Ayilo Umaa Gharete which symobolizes the spirit of womanhood and empowerment. While you can gorge on Bengali cuisine at the Sharodiya mahabhoj thali at Bhoomi for lunch and dinner, you can also enjoy the evening snacks or Calcutta trails at Yagna. Don’t forget to check out happy hours at Agnee or visit OM1 for a hi-tea experience.
From October 9 to 12 | Meal for one: 1,418 (approx) (AI) onwards.
The Grand Feast awaits you at Mythh at The Hotel Hindusthan International Kolkata. Get a ‘gladly Bangali’ feeling through an array of dishes in Bengali and global flavours including spinach and ricotta with Arrabiata, Rajbarir kosha mangsho and Hunan prawns to name a few. The menu is available for lunch and dinner.
From October 8 to 13 | Meal for one: 1,950+ (approx)
Heritage Hotel, The Astor Kolkata imbibes the festive spirit with the grand Puja feast, Sharod Shure Dhaker Tale at Kebab-e-Que. Indulge in a plethora of dishes, including Gondhoraj doi-er ghol, Mutton bhaja masala seekh with coriander chutney, Shobha bajar-er bekti macher chop, Athishi paneer tikka, Bagbajarer mocha-ar cutlet, Kumro aar kalo jeerar karsaji , Kosha echor, Nalen gurer ice cream, Gobindo bhog chaal-er payesh and much more.
From October 7 to 12 | Meal for one: 1,699 AI
Can’t decide on what to eat for the festive day? Head over to The Stadel and relish your taste buds with an array of food including lip-smacking street food, and Bengali cuisine, to unforgettable desserts. Check out Hingcher narkel bora, Chilli padmomul, Rosogolla chaat, Samosa chat, Pepe gondhoraj salad, Ola bhorta, Baaskathi rice, Haaser dimer kosha, Aamer luchi , Chocolate mud pie and much more in the buffet.
From October 9 to 12 | Meal for one: 1,499 (approx) AI
If you want to get the taste of authentic Bengali cuisine, then check out Aaheli at Peerless Hotel. Serving its patrons for more than three decades, master chefs at the restaurant have curated a Durga Puja special thali. The Bhuribhoj Thali will have a curation of around 15 items including the Ilish, Bhetki, Chingri and Mutton. For the vegetarians, the Mahotsab thali consists of an equally enviable spread. One can also try items on a la carte basis. And when in Aaheli, you cannot miss out on their special Doi.
Available: October 2 onwards | Price (per person): Rs 1695+ onwards