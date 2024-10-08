Soumita Saha’s ‘Rupang Dehi’ venerates the story of the warrior Devi’s divine healer avatar

Across the vast expanse of the nation, Navratri is venerated with profound devotion, embodying the triumph of good over evil. Yet, in Bengal, the air crackles with a unique fervor as Durga Puja unfolds in all its grandeur. The region transforms into a canvas of luminous artistry, where the resplendent goddess Durga is worshipped with unmatched zeal. Festivities culminate in a symphony of rituals, cultural exuberance, and communal harmony, as hearts unite in homage to the divine feminine force.

In Bengal, Durga Puja evokes joyous anticipation, but this year, delayed justice tempers the festive spirit. While Puja ushers in new songs and commercials, the RG Kar controversy has cast a shadow, with professionals protesting on the streets, demanding justice. With the anguish of dark days in mind, musician and painter Soumita Saha crafted Rupang Dehi-Aloy Ferar Gaan, a stirring composition which is the song of returning to light. This anthem of hope symbolises the warrior Goddess’s arrival, promising the triumph of light after the night’s turbulence. It echoes the collective yearning for resilience and renewal in trying times.