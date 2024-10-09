Get ready to celebrate Navratri with these modern hits that are perfect for garba and dandiya nights!

Navratri is all about vibrant celebrations, energetic Garba, and the joy of devotion. And no celebration is complete without music that keeps the energy high. Whether you're spinning in a traditional Garba circle or showing off your Bollywood-inspired moves, here are six must-have songs for your Navratri playlist:
From the film Loveratri, Chogada is a modern Garba anthem. With its infectious rhythm and fusion of traditional beats and contemporary Bollywood style, this song guarantees a packed dance floor. Aayush Sharma’s energetic performance in the music video adds to its popularity.
Sanedo is an iconic song that needs no introduction. A remix of the classic Gujarati folk song, this version adds a modern twist to the nostalgic tune. It’s the go-to track for bringing everyone together and filling the Garba ground with excitement.
A Bollywood hit from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, this song’s powerful beats and energetic performance by Deepika Padukone make it a Navratri favourite. The dhol rhythm and larger-than-life vibe make it the perfect addition to your playlist.
From Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Udi Udi Jaye offers a softer, romantic touch to your Navratri celebrations. Its gentle Garba beats provide a nice break from the high-energy tracks, allowing for a more graceful and intimate dance.
From Kai Po Che, Shubhaarambh beautifully blends traditional folk music with modern elements. The song’s upbeat tempo and festive lyrics make it a perfect choice to kickstart your Navratri celebrations with enthusiasm.
Alia Bhatt’s Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi is fast-paced and full of festive spirit. Its energetic beats and joyful lyrics are perfect for those late-night Garba sessions when you need to keep the excitement alive.