Chennai Drum Fest 2024: Lydian Nadhaswaram curates a percussion extravaganza to spotlight instrumental talents

This weekend, the city will pulse to the rhythm of a thousand beats, as drumsticks, hands, and hearts come together for a percussion experience like no other. Musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram has curated Chennai Drum Fest 2024.

Lydian’s connection to drumming runs deep. Though not on a traditional drum kit, he fondly recalls his first experience behind the drumsticks. “I was just two years old, and on my sister’s birthday, I picked up a pair of xylophone sticks and started playing on one of her gift boxes, and fell in love with drumming,” Lydian shares. This connection inspired him to curate the drum fest first, before launching another major project—the Madras Piano Fest, which is set for next year.

The line-up boasts an impressive roster of drummers, including Dave Weckl, a legend in the world of jazz fusion. Weckl’s collaboration with Lydian began with Lydian’s debut album Chromatic Grammatic in 2022.” Since then, their bond has only grown, leading to Weckl's inclusion in this festival. “He’s an incredible musician and a kind person. To have a drummer of his calibre perform here is truly special,” says Lydian.

Lydian teases that one standout performance will be from Ilai, a highly underrated drummer from Chennai. “His style is incredibly versatile, and he’s what I’d call a trick master on the drums. Watching him play will be unforgettable," he promises.

The festival will also feature performances by Gino Banks, Steven Samuel, Siddharth Nagarajan and Lydian. Expect an electrifying atmosphere. With styles ranging from jazz and fusion to Indian classical, the concert will culminate in an all-star jam session, bringing all the drummers together on stage for a finale that promises to be exhilarating.

What makes Chennai Drum Fest 2024 unique is its focus on instrumentalists, a rarity in the South Indian music scene, as Lydian notes: “Here, most festivals focus on singers and composers. I wanted to create a space for instrumentalists—especially drummers—who don’t always get the same spotlight.”

Furthermore, for those attending, there’s a sneak peek into Lydian’s ongoing project, The Thirukkural 1330, where he and his sister Amirthavarshini are composing music for all the 1330 couplets.

Set to become a yearly affair, along with the Madras Piano Fest, it’s clear that Lydian is ambitious in shaping Chennai into a centre of world-class musical celebration—one beat at a time.

Tickets start at INR 500. October 13, 7 PM onwards. At Kamaraj Arangam, Teynampet, Chennai.

Story by Shivani Illakiya