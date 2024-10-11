Hyderabad-based musician Nischit Mishra drops his debut album

A music album which transports you to another planet to explore space, galaxies and infinite possibilities? Sign us up! Nischit Mishra, better known as Mr Beatlust has launched his debut album Planet Punk 2309. A collection of 20 songs, this album ranges across different genres like rock, pop, hip-hop, melodic, afro etc. Although there are multiple genres, he has woven them into a story, a travel narrative.

“The album takes you through a journey to a different planet, and it will make total sense if you listen to all the tracks in order,” Nischit says. The first song, Tademasho, gives the vibe of an airport, a transition, where there is also an announcement for the passengers in the background. This song transitions very well into the second song — out space, where he envisions the passengers on board who are heading to Planet Punk. The third song onwards, the music is chill pop and wave pop, where he creates the imagery of passengers reaching their first destination, Planet Punk. As the story progresses, the genres of music also keep changing.

Nischit has collaborated with multiple artistes, all specialising in different genres. He has collaborated with Sounds of Joy from Mumbai, Siddhant Pillai from Pune, Chota Hoja from Odisha, Nay Poppy from Delhi, and multiple others from Hyderabad. They have also deeply influenced his creative process. “I start the song by making a few beats, and when that is in place, I think about the genre and which artiste I can collaborate with. We then jam in my studio where they also pitch in their ideas, and finally we come up with a song. For a 20-song album, I made around 40-50 beats and tunes, and then finally zeroed it to 20.” The instruments he has used are MIDI keyboard, AKAI MPD MIDI, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, serum, vital, and quanta.

Apart from other artistes who inspire him deeply, Nischit got the idea of this concept from the show Rick and Morty and One Piece (anime). There are multiple episodes where the characters go and explore different planets and islands.

Talking about the inspiration behind the name, he says, “The word punk means outcast in society, and that’s what my album is. It doesn’t adhere to a particular genre or type of music. The number 2309 is inspired from numerology — 23 is my birth number, and 9, according to numerology is a ‘complete number’. This number also denotes future, resonant with the theme of dystopia.

On an ending note, he adds, “I want my album to remind people not to limit yourselves with boundaries.”