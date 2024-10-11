Last Minute India releases heartfelt single ‘Kaise’ featuring Kuldeep Pattanaik

Indie quintet Last Minute India returns with their latest single, Kaise, featuring the soulful vocals of Kuldeep Pattanaik. The song captures the emotional struggle of moving on after a breakup, evoking the pain, confusion, and vulnerability that come with holding on to the past while life pulls in different directions.

Kaise – A journey through lingering love

Set against Last Minute India’s signature blend of Hindi pop and alternative rock, Kaise follows the heart-wrenching narrative of a young man still grappling with the aftermath of a breakup. The song explores the tension between clinging to unresolved feelings and facing the difficult reality that his ex-partner has moved on, leaving him stuck in a loop of misplaced hope and heartache.

Subodh Gupta, the band’s founder, bassist, and songwriter, said, “Kaise reflects that raw moment when you're trying to move forward, but the past keeps pulling you back. It’s about feeling lost in the confusion of emotions, and I think anyone who's been through a tough breakup will find a piece of themselves in this song.”

The track’s melodic depth is enhanced by Kuldeep’s powerful vocals, which add layers of emotion to the song’s introspective lyrics. The singer shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “Working with Last Minute India on Kaise has been an incredible experience. The song touches on such a universal feeling—the pain of unreciprocated love—and I believe it will resonate deeply with listeners.”

With Kaise, Last Minute India continues to solidify their place in the indie music scene, combining emotionally charged storytelling with a modern sound that appeals to listeners from all walks of life. The band's journey, which began during their college years, has blossomed into a creative force driven by their commitment to authenticity and the ability to connect through music.

“We’ve always believed that music should tell a story,” said Subodh. “With Kaise, we’re diving deep into the complexity of relationships, showing that the path to healing isn’t always linear. It’s raw, it’s real, and we couldn’t be prouder of how this track came together,” he added.

Kaise is available on all major streaming platforms.