BTS’s Jin announces first solo album for November, fans excited for the highly anticipated release

BTS member Jin is all set to make a highly anticipated solo comeback with his first solo album. The news was confirmed by BigHit Music, BTS’s agency, in a statement released on Monday.

The agency revealed that Jin is currently working on the album, aiming for a November release. While the exact details of the album remain under wraps, fans eagerly await the release of Jin’s solo project.

The announcement sparked excitement among the BTS fandom, with fans expressing their anticipation and support for Jin’s solo endeavours. A fan wrote, “November can't come soon enough.” read a comment. “I can't wait to hear Jin's first solo album. Without his entire band gang (who are supposed to be busy in Korea for some months), JIN`s talent and artistry are sure to shine through. This is a milestone moment for him and the entire BTS fandom,” read another comment.

Jin himself had previously hinted at the upcoming album during a live session on Weverse. He shared that he had recently finished recording and mixing the songs and expressed his desire for fans to wait for the official release.

“What would all of you guys be curious about? My album work? It's been a while since I finished recording...The mix and masters for songs finished a few weeks ago, too... I would be thankful if you could please wait a little bit. I could play it now, but it would be nicer if you could wait until the album, right? Should I play it now? The company would get mad. But the songs are good, so I listen to it from time to time,” he said.

In addition to his solo album, Jin also revealed that he had filmed a Netflix variety show. While he expressed uncertainty about his performance, he shared that he enjoyed the experience and stayed in Korea for ten days to complete the filming.

As Jin’s solo debut draws closer, fans are eagerly counting down the days and anticipating the release of his new music. The excitement and anticipation surrounding Jin's comeback are a testament to his immense popularity and the unwavering support of the BTS fandom.