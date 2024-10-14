Exclusive: Electro-pop singer Mansheel Gujral on her new EP ‘मOVE’
Musician Mansheel Gujral, known for her chart-topping Bollywood hits like Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Channa Ve from Bhoot, has now released her debut EP मOVE. In this exclusive interview, she opens up about blending Punjabi, Hindi, and English lyrics with vibrant electro-pop beats, her creative process, and the inspiration behind her latest anthem Chehra.
Your EP मOVE blends Punjabi, Hindi, and English lyrics with vibrant electro-pop beats. How did you approach combining these diverse elements while maintaining a cohesive sound?
I think that's the beauty of being an Indian...we have a world of influences yet we are deeply rooted. I've always loved listening to international artistes, and what really grabbed me was how their music was produced—the sounds and beats just hooked me. Since then, I’ve wanted to bring that same vibe into the different languages we speak here. Punjabi and Hindi are my mother tongues, so mixing them with those global sounds felt totally natural.
When I perform live, I want my music to feel like a reflection of me. I usually think of my lyrics in English first, so coming up with English hook lines just flowed. I also worked with my lyricist to bring that vision alive. With this EP, I wanted to create tracks that people could listen to every day, music that makes you want to move and just feel good.
Chehra is described as an anthem celebrating love and self-acceptance. Can you share what inspired the creation of this track and its message to your listeners?
Making this music and working with these sounds has always been a dream of mine, but honestly, I wasn’t sure if I could pull off strong melodies. Like any artiste, there was a bit of impostor syndrome, a lot of self-doubt, and I spent many nights overthinking. For the last few years, my phone has been filled with voice notes, random tunes, hooks, and rhythm patterns.
Chehra was actually the first track I composed for this EP, and ironically, this song about self-acceptance made me believe in myself. It gave me the confidence and motivation I needed, and I thought, ‘Why didn’t I do this sooner?' From that moment on, my journey with this EP became all about taking the leap, loving myself, and being okay with making mistakes. I realized it’s so easy to be hard on yourself, but you’ve got to keep believing in your dream. Chehra will always be my reminder to never stop chasing it, no matter what.
Both Dooriyan and मOVE seem to explore contrasting emotions of longing and celebration. How did you channel these themes into the music, and what was your creative process like for these tracks?
Like everyone else, I have different moods on different days, and these three songs encompass that feeling—Dooriyan for longing, Chehra for acceptance, and the upcoming final single, मOVE, to just enjoy the moment. For me, the soundscape sets the vibe of the song. Once I’ve locked in the composition and melody, that’s when I dive into the lyrics.
Dooriyan felt like the perfect drive song with happy, groovy vibes and lyrics about someone who's just dying to meet their lover. मOVE is all about fun. It literally begs you to get up and dance.
As someone known for chartbuster Bollywood tracks, how does releasing your debut EP मOVE feel different compared to your previous work in film music?
Oh, I feel amazing! It’s like I’ve discovered a whole new side of me, a new talent. Growing up, I was surrounded by so many different genres of music. My parents would wake me up to Elvis Presley, and I'd fall asleep to my dad listening to Jagjit Singh. Music and singing across various genres have always been my jam.
For the films I’ve worked on, music directors often chose my voice for soulful melodies that evoke deep emotions. My audience knows me for that. But with my debut EP, मOVE, I'm introducing my new vibe. I can’t even put into words how great that feels!
With the release of your EP and the video for Chehra, what can fans look forward to next?
Next up is the final single from the EP, मOVE, which promises to keep everyone dancing with its irresistible beats. After that, there’s more on the way, including love ballads and more upbeat, electro-pop tracks. I’m excited for fans to experience this new journey with me.
Mansheel Gujral’s मOVE is now available on all major streaming platforms.