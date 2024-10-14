Exclusive: Electro-pop singer Mansheel Gujral on her new EP ‘मOVE’

A

I think that's the beauty of being an Indian...we have a world of influences yet we are deeply rooted. I've always loved listening to international artistes, and what really grabbed me was how their music was produced—the sounds and beats just hooked me. Since then, I’ve wanted to bring that same vibe into the different languages we speak here. Punjabi and Hindi are my mother tongues, so mixing them with those global sounds felt totally natural.

When I perform live, I want my music to feel like a reflection of me. I usually think of my lyrics in English first, so coming up with English hook lines just flowed. I also worked with my lyricist to bring that vision alive. With this EP, I wanted to create tracks that people could listen to every day, music that makes you want to move and just feel good.