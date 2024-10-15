‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title track brings global and Punjabi flair with Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kartik Aaryan

This highly anticipated sequel continues the legacy of the popular horror-comedy series Bhool Bhulaiyaa, initially launched with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the lead. Kartik Aaryan, who took over as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, returns to reprise his role in the new chapter, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. Joining him are Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan, who reprises her iconic role as Manjulika from the original.

The film is set for a Diwali release on November 1, promising a unique experience for audiences. With a diverse blend of cultures and beats, the title track is expected to captivate listeners, blending Punjabi elements with global influences for an unforgettable musical experience.