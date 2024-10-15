‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title track brings global and Punjabi flair with Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kartik Aaryan

The upcoming title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to offer fans an exciting fusion of international and Punjabi flavours, as it features global rap sensation Pitbull alongside Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. With Kartik Aaryan leading the charge visually, his signature dance moves and charisma elevate the track to a whole new level. The song’s composition is helmed by Tanishk Bagchi, blending a fresh twist on Pritam's original score. The full track will be released on October 16.
Bagchi, who has crafted a unique sound for this track, shared his excitement about the project. "When the makers approached me with their vision for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, I knew I had to do something extraordinary. The Punjabi Mukhra and Antra add a new dimension, while I kept the hook simple and addictive," he stated.
This highly anticipated sequel continues the legacy of the popular horror-comedy series Bhool Bhulaiyaa, initially launched with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the lead. Kartik Aaryan, who took over as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, returns to reprise his role in the new chapter, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. Joining him are Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan, who reprises her iconic role as Manjulika from the original.
The film is set for a Diwali release on November 1, promising a unique experience for audiences. With a diverse blend of cultures and beats, the title track is expected to captivate listeners, blending Punjabi elements with global influences for an unforgettable musical experience.