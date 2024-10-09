Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer: Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba faces Vidya Balan’s Manjulika in the ultimate horror-comedy showdown

The trailer showcases a blend of humour and horror, staying true to the series' signature style. Rooh Baba's comedic antics set against the eerie presence of Manjulika create an engaging contrast that is sure to entertain audiences.

The visuals are striking, and the film's musical score, featuring the iconic theme, enhances the overall atmosphere. Adding to the stellar cast are talented actors like Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar, whose performances are expected to bring additional depth and humour to the film. Madhuri Dixit's role remains somewhat mysterious, but her presence is a welcome addition that is sure to captivate viewers.