Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer: Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba faces Vidya Balan’s Manjulika in the ultimate horror-comedy showdown

The much-anticipated trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally been released, igniting excitement among fans nationwide. The film sees Kartik Aaryan returning as the quirky Rooh Baba, a character that won hearts in the previous instalment. This time, he is joined by Triptii Dimri and the original Manjulika herself, Vidya Balan, along with Madhuri Dixit in a pivotal role.
Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the third entry in this popular horror-comedy franchise promises a thrilling mix of laughs and scares. The trailer offers a glimpse into a face-off between Rooh Baba and Manjulika, a showdown that fans have been eagerly awaiting. Vidya Balan's portrayal of Manjulika in the original film was both chilling and memorable, and her return adds a layer of intrigue to the story.
The trailer showcases a blend of humour and horror, staying true to the series' signature style. Rooh Baba's comedic antics set against the eerie presence of Manjulika create an engaging contrast that is sure to entertain audiences.
The visuals are striking, and the film's musical score, featuring the iconic theme, enhances the overall atmosphere. Adding to the stellar cast are talented actors like Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar, whose performances are expected to bring additional depth and humour to the film. Madhuri Dixit's role remains somewhat mysterious, but her presence is a welcome addition that is sure to captivate viewers.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a massive success, and it played a significant role in drawing audiences back to theaters post-pandemic. With this new instalment, the filmmakers aim to replicate that success and provide an unforgettable cinematic experience. Set for a grand release on November 1, 2024, during the festive season of Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is poised to be a major box office draw. Fans are marking their calendars, eager to see how the story unfolds and how the clash between Rooh Baba and Manjulika plays out.