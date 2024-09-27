‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser: Vidya Balan returns as Manjulika to haunt Kartik Aaryan

T-Series dropped a chilling and thrilling teaser for the highly anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror-comedy film, starring Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri, is set to release on Diwali this year.

The teaser opens with a haunting voiceover of Vidya’s character, Manjulika, the vengeful spirit who has been haunting the family’s ancestral mansion. She screams, “How many times will you snatch it from me? It is my throne. Mine!” as she lifts a heavy chair, setting the tone for the chilling horror to come.

Kartik reprises his role as Rooh Baba, the fearless exorcist who is tasked with confronting Manjulika. The teaser also gives a glimpse of the romantic track between Kartik and Triptii Dimri, adding a layer of intrigue to the story. The film also features Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles.