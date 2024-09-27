‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser: Vidya Balan returns as Manjulika to haunt Kartik Aaryan

T-Series dropped a chilling and thrilling teaser for the highly anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror-comedy film, starring Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri, is set to release on Diwali this year.
The teaser opens with a haunting voiceover of Vidya’s character, Manjulika, the vengeful spirit who has been haunting the family’s ancestral mansion. She screams, “How many times will you snatch it from me? It is my throne. Mine!” as she lifts a heavy chair, setting the tone for the chilling horror to come.
Kartik reprises his role as Rooh Baba, the fearless exorcist who is tasked with confronting Manjulika. The teaser also gives a glimpse of the romantic track between Kartik and Triptii Dimri, adding a layer of intrigue to the story. The film also features Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles.
With its iconic characters clashing, the stage is set for an electrifying battle that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The teaser is filled with chills, laughs, and a thrilling storyline, promising the perfect festive entertainer.
The film has been directed by Anees Bazmee and the music for the film has been scored by Tanishk Bagchi, Sachet-Parampara, Amaal Mallik, and others.
Vidya’s iconic performance in the 2007 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa left a lasting impression on audiences. The sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also received positive reception, and expectations are high for the third instalment.