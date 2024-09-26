Makers release action-packed trailer for Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’, set for October 11 release

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina take centre stage in the upcoming prison-break drama Jigra, which hits theatres on October 11. The trailer, released today, introduces audiences to Alia's character, Satya, a woman on a mission to rescue her brother, wrongfully imprisoned in a Southeast Asian country.
Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra marks Alia’s debut in the action genre. The trailer hints at intense sequences where Satya, who seems to be from the hospitality industry, transitions into a brave and determined sister as she plots her brother’s escape. Vedang Raina plays her brother, whose wrongful arrest—conveyed to him in a foreign language—fuels Satya’s journey.
Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa appears as a mentor and father figure, offering emotional support as Satya navigates through the complexities of her brother’s predicament. While the film promises gripping action sequences, its emotional core remains the bond between the siblings.
Alia last appeared in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023. Jigra is her only Bollywood release for 2024, with her next venture being YRF's Alpha from their spy-verse franchise.
Vedang, who impressed audiences with his debut in The Archies last year, adds another feather to his cap with Jigra.