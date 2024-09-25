Jr NTR applauds Vedang Raina’s intense performance in ‘Jigra’ teaser

In a conversation with Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt about Jigra, Jr NTR specifically praised Vedang's acting in the teaser for the film. The actor pointed out one particular scene where Vedang's expressions left him deeply impressed. “There’s one expression... when I think he’s being beaten up. It’s tough to portray pain like that,” said Jr NTR, referencing his own experience from RRR, “I was really stunned. I know how challenging it is to maintain that emotional intensity.”