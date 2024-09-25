Jr NTR applauds Vedang Raina’s intense performance in ‘Jigra’ teaser

Vedang Raina, who made an impressive debut with The Archies, is already making waves in the industry with his upcoming role in Jigra. The young actor plays Alia Bhatt's brother in the film, and his performance has caught the attention of none other than Devara star Jr NTR.
In a conversation with Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt about Jigra, Jr NTR specifically praised Vedang's acting in the teaser for the film. The actor pointed out one particular scene where Vedang's expressions left him deeply impressed. “There’s one expression... when I think he’s being beaten up. It’s tough to portray pain like that,” said Jr NTR, referencing his own experience from RRR, “I was really stunned. I know how challenging it is to maintain that emotional intensity.”
Karan echoed this sentiment, adding that the scene Vedang filmed later in production was his best moment in the movie. Alia also chimed in, sharing that Vedang faced many tough days on set, but his dedication was evident. “He gave a lot to the film,” she noted.
Apart from his acting, Vedang has also contributed musically, singing a song for Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is slated for release on 11 October 2024.