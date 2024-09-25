Fardeen Khan remembers father Feroz Khan on his 85th birthday

On what would have been his father Feroz Khan's 85th birthday, actor Fardeen Khan reflected on the legacy of the late Bollywood icon. He expressed that his grandchildren, the third generation of Khans, carry pieces of Feroz's fearless heart and indomitable spirit.

Fardeen shared a heartfelt video montage on Instagram, showcasing rare images of his father from childhood, his acting career, and treasured moments with his son.

“Fifteen years without you, and although time has passed, your presence remains deeply felt in the lives of those you never had the chance to meet. Your grandchildren embody your fearless heart and unmatched spirit,” Fardeen wrote in the caption.

“They live with the stories of the legend you were—your grace, strength, and timeless charisma.”

Fardeen, who recently made his comeback in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, continued, “Though fate kept you apart from them, your essence flows through their veins—a bond unspoken but deeply understood. Taken from us too soon, your legacy endures in ways words cannot express. Happy Birthday, Pa. You live on through us, always. Love, Laila & Fardeen.”

Feroz, known for his flamboyant style, was one of Bollywood's most popular icons. Throughout his career, he acted in over 60 films, including classics like Arzoo, Safar, Mela, Khotte Sikkay, Kala Sona, Dharmatma, and Qurbani. His last appearance was in the 2007 comedy Welcome, where he played the unforgettable character Ranvir 'RDX' Dhanraj Xaka.

Feroz Khan passed away in 2009 at the age of 69 due to lung cancer. Despite undergoing treatment, he expressed a wish to return to his farmhouse in Bangalore, where he ultimately passed away. He was laid to rest there, near his mother’s grave.