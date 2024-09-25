Jr NTR receives a rousing ovation at Beyond Fest 2024 in Los Angeles

Telugu superstar NTR Jr. garnered an enthusiastic reception at Beyond Fest 2024 in Los Angeles, where he is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film, Devara: Part 1. As he stepped onto the stage, the audience erupted in applause, giving him a standing ovation that showcased the deep admiration of his fans.

After the success of RRR, Jr NTR is now preparing for Devara: Part 1, which has already seen unprecedented presales in the USA and historic international anticipation.

The festival will feature the world premiere of Devara: Part 1 on September 26, 2024, at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. The screening sold out in just nine minutes, with all 516 seats claimed, 90 per cent of which were purchased by Western audiences.

During the event, Jr NTR shared insights about the film, including a particularly challenging scene that took 35 days to shoot. He engaged in a conversation with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Animal, discussing the difficulties of the underwater sequences. He described the 35-day shoot as one of the toughest experiences of his career, highlighting a "mad interaction between the protagonist and the shark."

Shooting underwater required extreme precision, as the actors had limited time submerged. "If it's a six-second shot, they need to rehearse it properly and execute it exactly," he explained. The complexity was further heightened by the depth of the pool, with some scenes filmed at 18 feet. "It’s not just swimming; it’s fighting and killing," he added.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, marking their debut in Telugu cinema. The film is set for a worldwide release on September 27.