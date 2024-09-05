Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor dance up a storm in ‘Daavudi’, the latest track from ‘Devara’

The third song from the highly anticipated Telugu film Devara has been released, showcasing the electrifying dance moves of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The upbeat dance number, titled Daavudi, features the duo dancing in perfect synchronization to the fast-paced beats.

The song celebrates joy and love, with Jr NTR and Janhvi taking centre stage. The song's colourful set, resembling a forest with waterfalls, trees, and a wooden bridge-like structure, adds to the lively atmosphere.

In the music video, Jr NTR and Janhvi dance alongside a group of background dancers, showcasing their captivating moves and chemistry. The peppy track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics by Kausar Munir, is sung by Nakash Aziz and Akasa.

Daavudi is the third song released from the Devara music album, following Chuttamalle and Fear Song.

Fans expressed their enthusiasm for the song, praising Jr NTR’s dance moves and Janhvi’s beauty. One fan commented, “Love Jr NTR's dance moves. I cannot move my eyes off him.” Another wrote, “Janhvi looks so breathtakingly beautiful. The energy is so high.”

Devara marks the reunion of Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva after their successful collaboration in Janatha Garage. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles.

The film’s release date was recently announced as September 27. Karan Johar, who will be distributing the Hindi version of the film, shared the news on social media, expressing his excitement for the upcoming release.