Jr NTR fulfils his mom’s ‘forever dream’ of visiting Udupi Sri Krishna Matha in Kundapura; meets Prashanth Neel and Rishab Shetty

Telugu superstar Jr NTR surprised his mother, Shalini, with a heartwarming birthday gift by taking her to her hometown, Kundapura, in Karnataka. Accompanied by Kannada director Prashanth Neel and actor Rishab Shetty, Jr NTR fulfilled his mother’s lifelong dream of visiting the revered Udupi Sri Krishna Matha temple.

Sharing his emotional experience on social media, Jr NTR expressed his gratitude for making this special trip possible. He thanked producer Vijay Kiragandur and his friends Prashanth and Rishab for their support and companionship.

“My mother’s forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her,” the RRR actor captioned the post.