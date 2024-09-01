Jr NTR fulfils his mom’s ‘forever dream’ of visiting Udupi Sri Krishna Matha in Kundapura; meets Prashanth Neel and Rishab Shetty

Telugu superstar Jr NTR surprised his mother, Shalini, with a heartwarming birthday gift by taking her to her hometown, Kundapura, in Karnataka. Accompanied by Kannada director Prashanth Neel and actor Rishab Shetty, Jr NTR fulfilled his mother’s lifelong dream of visiting the revered Udupi Sri Krishna Matha temple.
Sharing his emotional experience on social media, Jr NTR expressed his gratitude for making this special trip possible. He thanked producer Vijay Kiragandur and his friends Prashanth and Rishab for their support and companionship.
“My mother’s forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her,” the RRR actor captioned the post.
He added, “Thanks to @VKiragandur sir and my dearest friend Prashanth Neel for joining me and making this possible. A special thanks to my dear friend @rishabshettyofficial, whose presence and support made this moment incredibly special.”
Rishab, who joined Jr NTR and Shalini on the pilgrimage, shared photos of their visit to the Udupi Sri Krishna Matha temple. He expressed his devotion and gratitude for the spiritual experience.
Jr NTR’s upcoming projects include Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. He will also be resuming work on an untitled film directed by Prashanth Neel. Prashant’s last film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan was successful at the box office. A sequel to the film is in the works. Rishab is currently helming and acting in the prequel to Kantara, titled Kantara: Chapter 1.