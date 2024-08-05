‘Chuttamalle’ from ‘Devara’: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor shine in new lyrical video

The much-anticipated second single from the movie Devara, titled Chuttamalle, has just been released, and it's already making waves. The lyrical video features a few tantalizing glimpses of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, whose on-screen chemistry is nothing short of sizzling. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of a green ocean and lush forests, the visuals are as captivating as the music.
The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is a melodious treat. Shilpa Rao's soulful voice adds a layer of beauty to the composition, making Chuttamalle an experience. The lyrics, paired with the stunning visuals, create an enchanting atmosphere that draws the audience in. Anirudh's composition is a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional elements, showcasing his versatility as a music director. Shilpa's voice perfectly complements the mood of the song, adding depth and emotion to the lyrics.
Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's pairing is fresh and electrifying. Their chemistry is palpable, bringing a new level of excitement to the screen. The glimpses of the on-screen couple in the lyrical video are a visual feast for fans.
Chuttamalle is a promising addition to the Devara soundtrack, raising expectations for the movie. The combination of Jr NTR and Janhvi set to Anirudh's captivating music and Shilpa's enchanting vocals, makes this song a standout.
With the release of Chuttamalle, Devara : Part 1 is shaping up to be a must-watch set to release on September 27.