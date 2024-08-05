‘Chuttamalle’ from ‘Devara’: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor shine in new lyrical video

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's pairing is fresh and electrifying. Their chemistry is palpable, bringing a new level of excitement to the screen. The glimpses of the on-screen couple in the lyrical video are a visual feast for fans.

Chuttamalle is a promising addition to the Devara soundtrack, raising expectations for the movie. The combination of Jr NTR and Janhvi set to Anirudh's captivating music and Shilpa's enchanting vocals, makes this song a standout.