Interview: Gulshan Devaiah on his film 'Ulajh'
Dapper actor Gulshan Devaiah is in his best form with a kitty full of projects, and we can’t get over that intense look from his latest film, Ulajh, as he sports an apron and is busy cooking. A fashion designer by training, Gulshan also has the gift of the gab and a quirky sense of humour. As the film, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, Adil Hussain, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang and others, hits theatres today, we chat with him at length. Excerpts:
Please share a bit about the character you’re playing in Ulajh.
I don’t want to say anything about my character. Let me just say that I cook up some nice, delicious food.
What makes Ulajh so different from the other spy movies?
Trust me, I have no idea. I thought this was an interesting role, and I liked meeting the director and his vision. I liked the idea of working with Janhvi and the rest of the cast and I thought it would be great for my career. And that’s all that I am looking at. I am not a cinephile or a film expert, so I have no idea how this is going to be unique.
Any idea why spy films always create excitement among audiences?
I don’t know if it always works, but there are a lot of shady characters and tricks and turns in spy thrillers. I think the thriller genre is exciting since you don’t know what’s happening next. And that’s precisely why a well-made spy-thriller can be very entertaining. Also, as you can see in our trailer, there’s a lot of mystery revolving around all of the characters. You don’t know who’s up to what.
How has Janhvi been as a co-actor?
I enjoyed working with her. She’s a professional and a bit reserved. She keeps to herself. When we were doing rehearsals or the scenes, she was always on point. But otherwise, she’s quite reserved. I feel that two professional actors don’t have to get along at all. All they have to do is get the job done. And I’ve had a similar relationship with many other actors including Rajkummar Rao.
From being a fashion designer to being an actor, how has the journey been?
I’ve missed making clothes, but I have perfectly retired myself so that I have a one-track mind to pursue my career as an actor. And I think I don’t want any distractions because it’s a tough business. But I do admit that I miss making clothes. When I go to fashion weeks, I kind of get depressed at times as I feel like making outfits, but perhaps that’s not happening anytime soon, or ever.
Any plans to launch your own brand?
No, absolutely not. People have asked me, ‘Why don’t you make T-shirts?’, ‘Why don’t you collaborate with somebody’, or something like that. I have no such plans. Maybe at a later stage in my life. But I don’t want to do it just for the sake of doing it. I’d rather wait for the true calling. Right now, I’m very happy as an actor with all sorts of interesting projects and roles.
Three of your projects, Ulajh, Bad Cop, and Little Thomas are releasing back-to-back...
Absolutely. I can’t go to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne where Little Thomas is being screened because of scheduling conflicts. Bad Cop, a filmy pop-drama, is doing pretty well. Ulajh, a theatrical release, is also very special.
How easy or difficult is it to switch between characters?
You can’t become someone else, but you have to create an illusion of that person and people should buy that illusion. It’s a very clear distinction for me. I really like to push the boundaries but not cross the line. That helps me differentiate between real life and reel.
Any favourite contemporary actors?
There are so many of them. I love Sukant Goel whom I’ve also worked with, a terrific actor, and others, including Vijay Varma, and Deepika Padukone. Rajkummar, of course, is a great inspiration.
You hail from Bengaluru. When can we see you in Kannada films or regional cinema?
I don’t know. It’s not that I’m not open to the idea, but since I was a young boy, I always wanted to be in Hindi films. There was a sort of Pan-Indianness to it back then. But if something compels me to do something, then I’ll do it, doesn’t matter whether it is in Bengali or Japanese.
What are the parameters for choosing a script?
I have to be genuinely interested in the project and the character, and it has to be good for my career.
Ulajh releases in theatres today