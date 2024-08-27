NTR Jr. reveals chilling new ‘Devara’ poster

On Tuesday, the creators of Man of Masses —the NTR Jr-led film Devara: Part 1—revealed a striking new poster which showcases NTR Jr with a dual-faced expression that radiates intense energy and fierce determination.

Alongside the poster on social media, the creators announced: “The faces of fear... In just a month, his arrival will captivate audiences with an unmissable cinematic experience... Prepare to witness his grand madness in theaters on September 27th.”

Fans reacted enthusiastically, with comments like “All hail the Tiger,” “Mass,” and “Can't wait.”

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor and is scheduled to release on September 27.

NTR Jr’s career began as a child actor in the 1991 film Brahmarshi Viswamitra, which was directed and starred by his grandfather NT Rama Rao. He later played Lord Rama in the 1997 film Ramayanam and made his adult debut in 2001 with Ninnu Choodalani, directed by V R Prathap and featuring Raveena Rajput.

He has since starred in numerous films including Student No: 1, Subbu, Allari Ramudu, Simhadri, Naa Alludu, Narasimhudu, Yamadonga, Brindavanam, Dammu, Temper, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa, and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

NTR Jr also played Komaram Bheem in the epic period drama RRR, directed by S S Rajamouli. The film, produced by D V V Danayya and featuring a stellar cast including Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards.

Currently, NTR Jr is preparing for his Hindi film debut with the action drama War 2 and has Devara: Part 2 and Dragon lined up for the future.