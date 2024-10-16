Celebrate Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s legacy in Hyderabad with ‘Qawwali on Boat 2.0’

The vibrant city of Hyderabad will come alive with the melodious sounds of Sufi music as it celebrates the legacy of the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Renowned as the Shahenshah-e-Qawwali, Khan transformed the landscape of Sufi music and brought it to the global stage with his powerful voice and soul-stirring performances. His birthday serves as a poignant reminder of his contributions to music, and this year, it will be commemorated with a unique event presented by Bhai ki Chai—Qawwali on Boat 2.0.

The evening will feature a mesmerizing performance by the talented Shujath Niyazi, who is known for his exceptional artistry in qawwali, Sufi songs, and ghazals. Niyazi’s voice has an enchanting quality that resonates deeply with listeners, drawing them into the spiritual essence of the music. His ability to convey emotion through each note ensures that every performance is not just a concert, but a profound experience. With a blend of traditional and contemporary styles, Shujath’s artistry is sure to pay homage to the musical genius of Khan while also captivating a new generation of music lovers.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Tank Bund, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience. Tank Bund is not only an iconic landmark in Hyderabad but also a significant cultural hub that beautifully links the Hussain Sagar Lake with the city. The serene waters and lush greenery surrounding the area create a tranquil ambiance, making it the perfect setting for an evening of soulful performances. As the sun sets, the shimmering reflections on the lake will enhance the atmosphere, allowing attendees to immerse themselves fully in the beauty of Sufi traditions.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the rich sounds of qawwali while being surrounded by the serene beauty of Tank Bund. The combination of the melodic rhythms, the soothing waters of the lake, and the spectacular skyline of Hyderabad promises an evening of unparalleled joy and reflection.

The event promises not just soulful sounds but also mouthwatering Hyderabadi food to add to the spectacular experience. This event, celebrating the cultural diversity and vibrance of Hyderabad is one not to miss out.

Tickets at INR 999. October 19. 8.30 pm. At Lumbini Park, Tank Bund Road.