Jacqueline Fernandez releases her debut single and music video, ‘Stormrider’

Bollywood superstar Jacqueline Fernandez has officially launched her debut single, Stormrider, along with a powerful music video. Known for her iconic performances in blockbuster films like Kick, Housefull, and Dishoom, Jacqueline's foray into music marks an exciting new chapter in her artistic journey.

Written by renowned songwriter Amrita Sen and international hitmaker Robin Grubert, Stormrider is an empowering anthem that explores themes of resilience, freedom, and self-discovery. The track was produced by a world-class team including Amrita Sen, Jake Jeong (Frison), Serban Cazan, Feenom, and Alex Winter. The song’s dynamic production complements its heartfelt message, resonating with listeners navigating the challenges and triumphs of life.

Jacqueline shared her excitement about the release, saying, “When I ventured into music, it wasn’t just about creating songs — it was about expressing my story, emotions, and journey. Music is more than sound; it’s about connection, resilience, and empowerment. I’ve spent almost a year on this single, conceptualising and looking into every look of mine in the video, and each one is powerful, with deep meaning behind it.

"My single Stormrider is very close to my heart because it’s about embracing change, finding strength in the storm, and riding the waves of life with courage and grace. I’ve poured my heart into this track, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience this chapter with me.”