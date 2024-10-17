Rupali Jagga on her latest track ‘Chumma’ from ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’

A

I would like to talk about a reality show in 2016, where I was a finalist. Honestly, I gained immense limelight, fans, and recognition from that show. Even after eight years, people still remember that I participated in the show and talk about my performances.

If they recall a particular song, it’s a significant achievement to have that kind of lasting impression. I think television provides a lot of face value, especially back then. While audiences are more inclined toward OTT platforms now, the reality show was very impactful for me during its time.

Later, I participated in another music league competition in 2021, where I was the winner. I also had the opportunity to serve as a jury member in the former reality show, mentoring contestants. Transitioning from being a contestant in 2016 to becoming a jury member is a substantial achievement. I have experienced it all, and I am truly grateful. Reality shows have significantly helped shape my career.