Rupali Jagga on her latest track ‘Chumma’ from ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’
You must have already heard the Chumma song from Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri's film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video? The sensational song is sung by Rupali Jagga along with Pawan Singh.
Rupali, popular for several independent tracks such as Sorry, Superstar, Dil Ye Dilbaro to name a few and is doing live shows all across the globe. She have also sung independent tracks for Himesh Reshammiya. We speak with her to know more.
Your latest track Chumma from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been getting a lot of attention. How was the experience of working on this song alongside Pawan Singh, and what makes this track special for you?
Honestly, I am really happy that I have achieved such a significant song, Chumma, in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Singing with Pawan Singh has been an experience because he is definitely a superstar from where he comes. However, what meant even more to me was singing for Sachin-Jigar. They are quite prominent right now, creating amazing music, and they are also my friends. Singing for them was a truly great experience.
This song is already doing incredibly well on YouTube and Instagram. This truly makes me happy, and I am looking forward to seeing how it continues to perform in the coming weeks.
You’ve had a diverse journey, from singing Bollywood hits like Tere Bin Jeena Kya and Jogan to collaborating with Himesh Reshammiya on independent tracks. How do you approach the different creative demands of Bollywood versus independent music?
I feel that independent music provides a lot of freedom. There’s so much creative liberty in independent music; you can sing however you want. You have the option to write your own lyrics, compose your own songs, and release them on your channel or collaborate with any label you choose. Independent music feels really good right now.
Playback singing, however, is equally important. Understanding what a composer wants and how they want you to sing is essential. Coming into a session and delivering what they envision is vital for a singer. This process helps you understand your own grasping power, and it is what ultimately makes you a true singer. Therefore, I believe it is crucial for a singer to work with composers.
You've also been part of popular musical reality shows. How do you think your participation in these shows helped shape your career and artistry?
I would like to talk about a reality show in 2016, where I was a finalist. Honestly, I gained immense limelight, fans, and recognition from that show. Even after eight years, people still remember that I participated in the show and talk about my performances.
If they recall a particular song, it’s a significant achievement to have that kind of lasting impression. I think television provides a lot of face value, especially back then. While audiences are more inclined toward OTT platforms now, the reality show was very impactful for me during its time.
Later, I participated in another music league competition in 2021, where I was the winner. I also had the opportunity to serve as a jury member in the former reality show, mentoring contestants. Transitioning from being a contestant in 2016 to becoming a jury member is a substantial achievement. I have experienced it all, and I am truly grateful. Reality shows have significantly helped shape my career.
You've performed live shows all across the globe. Can you share a memorable experience from one of your international performances, and how does performing live connect you with your audience?
I genuinely feel I belong to the stage. While I enjoy singing in the studio, performing live is my true passion. It’s my air, food, and water...I live for it.
Reflecting on a particular performance, we have toured many countries, including the US and London. One standout moment was during our US tour last year in Dallas. There was a fan who was a crazy crazy one; he would message me on Instagram frequently. However, because I receive so many messages, I must have missed his.
When I performed in Dallas, he wore a T-shirt printed with all the messages he had sent me on my personal DMs. He approached me and said, “Since you didn’t read them, I printed them on my shirt. Can you please read them now?” This was a remarkable moment, showcasing the lengths a fan would go for their love and appreciation. While I have had many such moments in my life, this one stands out in my memory.
As someone who's worked in both Bollywood and the independent music scene, what advice would you give to aspiring singers who want to balance both worlds like you have?
I want to emphasise the importance of learning music. Although the world may seem easier now, with some people gaining fame from viral songs without training, it’s crucial to understand that music is an art form that requires education and experience.
It’s a process you have to go through, and without that struggle, you cannot truly excel. If you want to sustain a long-term career, you must focus on learning as well as singing. Young generations should prioritise learning music alongside their ambitions to perform.