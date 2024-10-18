Following the success of the Malayalam song ‘Stuthi’, singer Mary Ann Alexander is all set to perform in Bengaluru this weekend

Recently you lent your voice to the song Stuthi from the Malayalam movie Bougainvillea. The song is making waves across the country. How did this project happen?

One of my closest friends and the one who plays the keyboard in my band, told me about how he was working with Sushin Shyam. They had worked together for movies like Aavesham and Manjummel Boys. When it came to this project, he told me that they were concerned about this one song that they were doing for this new film. I didn’t know what film it was. I didn’t know who was being cast. I knew nothing. He just told me that there was this one song that he was working on and that they tried to get a singer on board, but it wasn’t working out. I was like, “What do you mean it was not working out?” Now, I was curious because he was talking about the singer not being able to pull it off. I asked him if I could listen to the song. It’s the kind of song that you won’t like the first time you listen to it but by the third time, it grows on you. The first time I listened to the song, it was like, “Dude! This is such a banger!”

It only had Sushin’s vocals and some places did not have lyrics as well. He asked me if I wanted to try it out and if Sushin liked it, he could propose my name for it. I went back home and recorded it with the mic I had. I didn’t hear from them for a few weeks but then they got back and asked me to record it in a studio. I never met anyone in person. I literally did it remotely. I only got to know the song was releasing when someone sent me a poster saying, “Hey, isn’t that your name?” I immediately called Sushin and asked him why he didn’t tell me the song was releasing tomorrow. Even he didn’t know the song was releasing the next day! (laughs).