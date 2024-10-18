Genesis Chamber Orchestra to serenade Chennai with iconic tunes across generations

Chennai’s music enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Genesis Chamber Orchestra (GCO) gears up for an thrilling performance. The orchestra will take the stage for a 75-minute concert, featuring a diverse lineup of music from the iconic Yanni, beloved Disney classics, and unforgettable 80s hits by Guns N' Roses and Deep Purple.

GCO’s journey started when Keerthan Robert, while performing with various orchestras in Chennai, noticed a significant gap. While intermediate musicians had plenty of opportunities to showcase their talent, beginners—those just six months into learning an instrument—were left without a platform. Without opportunities to perform, their growth remained stunted. Determined to address this issue, Keerthan founded the Genesis Chamber Orchestra in 2020.

What started as a modest group of three students practising simple, one-page music pieces quickly grew. Choirs began inviting the ensemble to accompany them, and in 2021, Keerthan officially named the group the Genesis Chamber Orchestra. The name "Genesis" symbolised the beginning of each child’s orchestral journey, offering young musicians the chance to evolve and grow. Today, the orchestra boasts 120 members, with 55 of them set to perform at their upcoming concert.