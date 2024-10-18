Genesis Chamber Orchestra to serenade Chennai with iconic tunes across generations

Chennai’s music enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Genesis Chamber Orchestra (GCO) gears up for an thrilling performance. The orchestra will take the stage for a 75-minute concert, featuring a diverse lineup of music from the iconic Yanni, beloved Disney classics, and unforgettable 80s hits by Guns N' Roses and Deep Purple.
GCO’s journey started when Keerthan Robert, while performing with various orchestras in Chennai, noticed a significant gap. While intermediate musicians had plenty of opportunities to showcase their talent, beginners—those just six months into learning an instrument—were left without a platform. Without opportunities to perform, their growth remained stunted. Determined to address this issue, Keerthan founded the Genesis Chamber Orchestra in 2020.
What started as a modest group of three students practising simple, one-page music pieces quickly grew. Choirs began inviting the ensemble to accompany them, and in 2021, Keerthan officially named the group the Genesis Chamber Orchestra. The name "Genesis" symbolised the beginning of each child’s orchestral journey, offering young musicians the chance to evolve and grow. Today, the orchestra boasts 120 members, with 55 of them set to perform at their upcoming concert.
One of the most beautiful aspects of the Genesis Chamber Orchestra is the diverse range of its members. “Everyone will have a part, even if they've just started out or have been only a few months since they started practising their instrument,” he says.
Keerthan describes the orchestra as a "support group," where members help each other, forming a big, organic family- both on and off the stage.
In addition to fostering this familial bond, the orchestra brings together members from different economic backgrounds. Some children are homeschooled, others attend residential schools, and some come from economically weaker sections of society, such as the children of housemaids or mechanics. "The idea is not to advertise this," he says, emphasising inclusivity and equality. However, the proceeds from their concerts are directed toward their scholarship program, which helps fund lessons and provide instruments for underprivileged children.
“They learn the instrument, they practise it, they perform with us. And once they cross that intermediate level, we train them to teach the instrument as well. We start giving them basic teacher training. So that once they are of employable age, they have a solid skill that they can use,” Keerthan explains.
The orchestra currently focuses on Western classical string instruments like violin, viola, cello, and double bass, but Keerthan has plans to expand into rock and pop categories next year, incorporating guitars, drums, and keyboards. This shift is expected to bring in an even larger group of students and participants.
Tickets start at INR 300 onwards. October 19, 7 pm onwards. At Museum Theatre, Egmore.