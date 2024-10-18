Harnoor unveils highly anticipated single ‘Luv Drug’, setting the stage for a new musical era!

Harnoor, one of the remarkable stars of the Punjabi music scene, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, Luv Drug. This new track marks a signiﬁcant moment in the artiste's career, following the widespread success of his previous hits.

Since his debut in 2019, Harnoor has made a substantial impact with his distinctive sound and compelling melodies. His breakout hit Waalian quickly became a fan favourite, amassing over 200 million audio streams. Continuing to captivate audiences with songs like Moonlight, Parshawan, and Tareefan, Harnoor has established himself as a leading ﬁgure in Punjabi R&B. The singer, who is based out of Texas, US, is ready to embark on a new phase of his career, promising an exciting array of fresh music.

Luv Drug is a dynamic, up-tempo track that highlights Harnoor’s silky vocals and catchy melodies. Co-written with his frequent collaborator Ilam, the song explores the intoxicating feeling of being addicted to the love and aﬀection from a partner. Fans have eagerly awaited this release ever since Harnoor previewed a snippet months ago, and the full track is sure to meet their high expectations.

Talking about his excitement for the latest release Harnoor shares, “I’m thrilled to ﬁnally share Luv Drug with my fans. This track is all about the intense, irresistible feeling of being hooked on love. Working with the team has been great so far and I am always happy to reunite with my frequent collaborator Ilam. I can’t wait for everyone to experience all this new music I am cooking. Until then, get addicted to Luv Drug!"

As Harnoor prepares to unveil more singles and an EP in the coming months, Luv Drug sets the stage for a new era in his musical journey. With his innovative approach and captivating sound, Harnoor continues to push boundaries and deﬁne the future of Punjabi music.