Hyderabad-based band Elyzium will take you on an eclectic musical journey

Hyderabad is witnessing a remarkable increase in bands performing regional music, and bands like Elyzium are a major contributor to this trend. This much-loved band is coming up with yet another performance this weekend. With a set-list consisting of Hindi, Telugu and Tamil numbers, they are back to present some audience favourites like O Sajni, Kabira and many more.

“We take the original tracks, and present them in our signature style, the Eyzium style, without compromising on the essence of that song,” says Dinker, one of the vocalists. The band adds layers of musicality with the drums and guitar to lend their style. BVS Pranav and Dinker, the vocalists, make improvisations to the already added musicality to enhance the newness of the track.

Their set-list, usually consisting of 25-30 numbers, starts with more mellow and soulful songs sung by Pranav, and then the musicians seamlessly transition to the second half, consisting of more upbeat and groovy numbers, when Dinker takes over. He says that the audience particularly loves the songs Arabic kuthu, Hukum from Jailor and Sadda Haq. “We start grooving on stage, and then the energy just transmits into the audience like a wave; they start grooving along with us,” Pranav says.

The band started in December 2020, consists of six members — Dinker Kalvala (vocals), Pranav (vocals), Vidya Sagar (drum and percussion), NVS Charan (keyboard), Neil Joshua (electric and acoustic guitar), and Richard Maddela (bass guitar). Initially just a three-band member, they slowly started taking in other members. Along the years, one of the biggest challenges they have faced is finding a common ground. “As all of us come from different schools of music, finding a commonality took some time,” says Richard.

After this initial challenge, when they found their groove, “it became like a family.” Their creative process also stems from this bond they share. “Instead of jamming and trying to brainstorm in a stipulated time, we just hang out together all day, and in the process, ideas randomly flow. As we get a new idea, we try to record a raw version immediately, or just jot them down,” Richard adds.

Something they are looking forward to currently is the release of their new originals and their Australia tour. In December this year, the band completes four years, and to celebrate, the members have some originals lined up. Elyzium had released its first two originals Prema and Pretty Ponne the year of commencement, and to commemorate their fourth anniversary, it is releasing a few more originals, which the members say will resonate with the ‘90s guys, the 2000s guys, and the GenZ as well. Stay tuned.

Tickets at ₹399. October 20, 8 pm. At Urban Mayabazar—Family Bar and Kitchen, L B Nagar.