BRELAND’s visit to Selma inspired his ‘Project 2024,’ reflecting what he saw and felt

BRELAND has had a whirlwind few years. He released his debut album, Cross Country in 2022, which took a fresh, genre-fluid approach to country music. Now, that style feels ahead of its time as the genre continues to evolve in the same direction. During this period, he toured extensively, received awards, and collaborated with some of the biggest names in country music. However, he also realized he needed to slow down, experience life, and reflect on what he wanted to do next.

This led him to Selma, Alabama, a place where both his great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother once lived. His mother had made a similar trip the previous year to recharge, and BRELAND followed suit. This journey eventually inspired a new EP with the provocative title Project 2024.

BRELAND reflects on Selma as a city known for its vibrant symbolism of hope, freedom, and the resilience of both the American and African American communities. However, he also notes that, sadly, the town has been forgotten by many. Damage from a tornado last year remains unrepaired, and many storefronts from the 1960s lie vacant.

Upon arriving in Selma, BRELAND was struck by how different the reality of the town was from his expectations. This realisation hit hard when he thought about how close he could have been to growing up in the same community. "In many ways, historically, these are my people," he explains. The experience opened his eyes and pushed him to create work that would shine a light on Selma while telling genuine, heartfelt stories.

These themes resonate throughout Project 2024, particularly on his collaboration with The War & Treaty, titled Same Work. BRELAND describes the track as the most traditionally "country" song on the EP. It was inspired by a fan he met during a meet-and-greet, who shared his story of being a veteran turned nurse. The fan provided free healthcare to other veterans and compared his work to what BRELAND does in music.

The fan said, "You and I do the same work," which initially puzzled BRELAND, who felt their jobs were very different. But the fan insisted, explaining that BRELAND, through his music, also helps, motivates, and encourages people in need. This idea resonated deeply with BRELAND, and the encounter became the emotional centerpiece of the six-track EP. Same Work arrives as a reminder of the potential for good that exists in all of us.

As for the title Project 2024, BRELAND clarifies that it has no connection to Project 2025, a blueprint for a hard-right shift in American politics. Instead, BRELAND explains that his trip to Selma made him aware of the freedoms we often take for granted, and his way of expressing this is through his music. The EP’s title is more about a creative vision than a political agenda.

BRELAND also points out that Project 2024 is simply the only project he’s releasing in 2024, so listeners can view it on that level. He acknowledges the title's controversial nature but hopes it will spark curiosity. However, he urges listeners not to interpret the project politically.

BRELAND stresses that none of the songs on the EP carry political messages. Still, as a young, outspoken Black man who has never shied away from difficult conversations, his presence in the country music space is political in itself. However, his goal is always to make his music as accessible as possible.

On Project 2024, BRELAND continues blending genres, something he began with Cross Country. Tracks like Motion incorporate Afrobeats, while Icing brings in Southern gospel influences.

Though Project 2024 isn’t political, it traverses borders and connects people, highlighting human stories and shared experiences at every turn.