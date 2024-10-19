Raman’s new release ‘Dekho Na’ is a 'transition to a new sound' he has been exploring

Dekho Na by the 19-year-old musician Raman is a heartfelt song, inviting the girl he loves into a dreamy world, where it’s just the two of them. In reality, he’s struggling to understand the distance between them, asking her to trust him with her heart, because she’s the only one he sees.

The bilingual song, Dekho Na narrates a situation where the narrator asks his partner not to perceive him with judgement and expresses the desire to create and completely fall into a realm of their own, where it’s just the narrator and the protagonist. He convinces his partner to trust him and go of all scepticism about their relationship.

Despite being 19, Raman is a seasoned composer and performer which is evident in his craft. Raman started extensively making music during the lockdown, he is a growing sensation in the Indian pop landscape. With a captivating demeanour, he evokes a feeling of intrigue when he sings. Raman spent significant time working on the sound and lyrics of Dekho Na, making this one of his most carefully crafted releases.

An I-pop/R&B track, written by Samad Khan and Raman himself, the track pushes Raman into new creative territories, introducing a fresh, exploratory sound to his discography through the use of foundations from RnB and his enchanting voice in Dekho Na.

"This song is a transition to a new sound I’ve been exploring. It’s a step towards something bigger," says Raman.

While Dekho Na stands as a powerful single on its own, it hints at a broader narrative that will unfold in Raman's future projects. Fans of his previous work, such as Too Dazed, will notice a shift towards a more fictional-dark and cinematic storytelling style. With lyrical themes that resonate on a deeply emotional level and a sound that pushes genre boundaries, Dekho Na leaves a lasting impression on listeners. The lyrics highlight phrases that reflect the emotional tension and heartfelt persuasion, further focusing on the intimate message of the song.