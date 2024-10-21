Music

'Pehle Bhi Main' singer Vishal Mishra makes his UK debut in November

He emphasised the significance of music in his life and his eagerness to connect with his dedicated UK audience
In Frame: Vishal Mishra
Vishal Mishra, the renowned singer-songwriter behind the hit song Pehle Bhi Main, is set to make his highly anticipated debut in the United Kingdom with a concert in London. The iconic Ovo Arena will host the event on November 24, promising an unforgettable experience for fans.

Vishal Mishra, known for his soulful melodies and chart-topping Bollywood hits, expressed his excitement about performing in London, a city he has long admired. "This is my first-ever concert in London, and it holds a special place in my heart. While I have performed in many cities and countries, have been fortunate to receive a lot of love for my songs, London has always been at the top of my wish list,” he says as per a media source. He emphasised the significance of music in his life and his eagerness to connect with his dedicated UK audience.

The concert is a testament to Vishal Mishra's rising international popularity and serves as a platform for him to share his unique musical style with a new audience. Fans can expect a captivating performance featuring his most beloved songs, including Kaise Hua, Naacho Naacho, and Pehla Pyaar.

Organised by Rock On Music Ltd, the concert will be a celebration of music for the Indian diaspora in the UK.

