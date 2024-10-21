'Pehle Bhi Main' singer Vishal Mishra makes his UK debut in November

Vishal Mishra, the renowned singer-songwriter behind the hit song Pehle Bhi Main, is set to make his highly anticipated debut in the United Kingdom with a concert in London. The iconic Ovo Arena will host the event on November 24, promising an unforgettable experience for fans.

Vishal Mishra, known for his soulful melodies and chart-topping Bollywood hits, expressed his excitement about performing in London, a city he has long admired. "This is my first-ever concert in London, and it holds a special place in my heart. While I have performed in many cities and countries, have been fortunate to receive a lot of love for my songs, London has always been at the top of my wish list,” he says as per a media source. He emphasised the significance of music in his life and his eagerness to connect with his dedicated UK audience.

The concert is a testament to Vishal Mishra's rising international popularity and serves as a platform for him to share his unique musical style with a new audience. Fans can expect a captivating performance featuring his most beloved songs, including Kaise Hua, Naacho Naacho, and Pehla Pyaar.

Organised by Rock On Music Ltd, the concert will be a celebration of music for the Indian diaspora in the UK.