The Raghu Dixit Project performs songs from new album 'Shakkar' in Delhi-NCR over a multi-city tour

"I didn’t want to live. Not that I wanted to die. But I lost the zeal to wake up every morning,” says Raghu Dixit, opening the conversation on a startling note. This slipping of desire to live and a serendipitous message from a guitarist from Kolkata that rekindled that lost spark for life set the prelude for Raghu Dixit’s new album Shakkar. The eight-song album comes with a hashtag: ‘Staying alive when you don’t want to’.

The theme is deeply personal to Dixit, who felt giving up on life due to deteriorating mental health and a creative block. “I was feeling extremely low in 2019. At that time, John Paul, from Kolkata, wanted to work with me, and kept sending me many music demos. Initially, I was annoyed. But eventually, I called him to my studio and we instantly hit it off making several tunes!,” he says, agreeing that the collaboration that ended his creative block was a godsend.

“Now, when I look back on my life, I think everything was a godsend, even the troubles,” he laughs adding, “all the songs in the album are a retrospect of what I learnt in my therapy sessions and about different aspects of achieving better mental health. I learnt to reclaim the locked me mired in self-doubt, vulnerabilities and shortcomings. I kept the name ‘Shakkar’ as it’s my way of adding sweetness to people’s lives.” As the Indie musician recently rocked Delhi-NCR performing Shakkar, we spoke to the artist on the album’s theme, big collaborations, and his intent behind making music.