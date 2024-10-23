From 'Stree 2' and 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', Divya Kumar reflects on his latest vocal triumphs

You have heard his vocals and you have grooved to his songs. But you may have had difficulty placing his name. Divya Kumar, the voice behind Bollywood hit tracks like Jee Karda, G Phaad Ke, Shubhaarambh and more has remained one of the most trusted voices. His latest vocal contributions include songs from films like Stree 2 and the recently released Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. We rope the chantuer for a candid chat about the great reception from the audiences, his observation of the industry, having worked in it for over 10 years and much more.
Reflecting on the success of Stree 2, where he lent his vocal talents to songs like Aayi Nai and Aaj Ki Raat, Divya shares. “I’m really happy and blessed to be part of the beautiful album of Stree 2. I am thankful to Sachin and Jiggar, Amitabh Bhattacharya sir and all my co-singers in this album and director Dinesh Vijan sir for getting me into this album,” he says.
Further, Divya Kumar reunites with his ‘queen’ and ‘didi’ Sunidi Chauhan in a freshly released song from the album of the upcoming film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Reflecting on the experience of making the song, Sajna Ve Sajna, Divya highlights, “Although the song is a remix, for me it’s a blessing that I could sing this song with such a legendary singer of Sunidhi ma’am’s stature. My part in the song is an original composition added to the iconic song, I feel blessed that my name is now attached to such an iconic song.”
From films like Kai Po Che and Badlapur to songs that have been trending till today, Divya’s vocals have become registered in the audience's heads as a staple talent. Having been a trusted talent in the industry for a while, we ask him for his insights and observations of the industry. “To make a mark a mark in any field that you are in it is very important to create a unique identity of yourself. In my case, my rustic voice, something that I was born with has been trained further through Qawalis that I used to sing. I feel lucky to have inherited a voice that stands out from my family, who have given over 50 years to Bollywood as music composers, singers and others,” he mentions.
Divya tells us that he maintains this iconic voice by resting his vocal chords well. When he is sick, he uses steaming to keep himself going. But most importantly, reyaaz (practice) is the most important. Going forward, Divya assures us that we can expect to continue listening to his tracks not only in Bollywood theatrical releases but also in OTT shows and more independent projects.