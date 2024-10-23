From 'Stree 2' and 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', Divya Kumar reflects on his latest vocal triumphs

From films like Kai Po Che and Badlapur to songs that have been trending till today, Divya’s vocals have become registered in the audience's heads as a staple talent. Having been a trusted talent in the industry for a while, we ask him for his insights and observations of the industry. “To make a mark a mark in any field that you are in it is very important to create a unique identity of yourself. In my case, my rustic voice, something that I was born with has been trained further through Qawalis that I used to sing. I feel lucky to have inherited a voice that stands out from my family, who have given over 50 years to Bollywood as music composers, singers and others,” he mentions.