Shraddha Kapoor credits ‘Stree 2’ success to team effort, shares update about ‘Stree 3’

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has put an end to the ongoing debate surrounding the success of Stree 2. In a recent interview, she emphasised that the film’s triumph was a collective effort by the entire cast and crew.

“The kind of love and accolades the first part received were immense. It all started there. Hats off to the director, writer and producer for cracking a sequel. It’s important not to make a sequel just for the sake of it — you need substance to bring people to theatres and earn genuine appreciation. They stayed true to how a sequel should be made and cracked the story of Stree 2. It had all the entertainment factors, brilliant actors and really entertaining dialogues. I believe it was a fabulous team effort. It was pure cinematic joy,” she said,

Shraddha also acknowledged the immense love and appreciation received for the first part of the franchise, which laid the foundation for the sequel. “And ultimately, the audience decides, right? They leave their homes seeking entertainment and we’re happy we could deliver,” she added.

Shraddha also revealed that director Amar Kaushik has already come up with a story for Stree 3, generating excitement among fans. “When Amar sir told me he had a story for Stree 3, I got very excited because I know it was going to be something amazing. I can’t wait to hear what it’s about,” she said.

Stree 2 hit theatres on August 15, coinciding with India's Independence Day. It shared the box office with other major Hindi films like Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. The film’s success further solidified its position as a popular horror comedy franchise.

Stree 2 is part of a larger horror comedy universe that also includes films like Bhediya and Munjya. The film has garnered critical acclaim and commercial success, earning over INR 700 crore in India.