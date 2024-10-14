Shraddha Kapoor hints at relationship, talks about love and marriage

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, whose recent film Stree 2 became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, has hinted at being in a relationship. In an interview, the actor opened up about her love life, revealing that she enjoys spending quality time with her partner.

While she has been tight-lipped about her personal relationships in the past, her latest comments suggest that she is currently dating someone. “I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him like watching a movie, going for dinner, or travelling. I am generally someone who likes to spend time doing things together or even not doing things together. For instance, even with my school friends, if we don't meet, it affects my mood. Yesterday, we had a family lunch, which was so uplifting and invigorating, and the same goes for my relationship,” she said.

Shraddha also discussed her views on marriage, emphasising that it’s not about believing in the institution but finding the right person. She explained, “It’s more a question about being the right person, and therefore being with the right person. And in case one feels they want to get married, then that's great. But if they feel like they don't want to get married, that's great too.”

Shraddha has been previously linked to her Aashiqui 2 co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, although neither of them has publicly confirmed or denied the relationship. She has been rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody whom she met while working on the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Stree 2, Shraddha’s latest blockbuster, has made cinematic history by surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and features cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, has been a massive commercial success.