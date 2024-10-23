GloRilla conquers self-doubt to claim her throne in hip-hop

Bursting onto the hip-hop scene with breakout tracks like Tomorrow and F.N.F. (Let’s Go), GloRilla quickly became a name to watch. Her fiery rise earned her a Grammy nomination, but with fame came overwhelming pressure. As her popularity surged, critics began to question her staying power, and self-doubt crept in.

"They started downing me, and it was getting to me," admits GloRilla, the Memphis-born rapper whose distinct Southern drawl and hard-hitting flow set her apart. Her confidence wavered, and she took a step back to reassess her journey before returning stronger than ever. Her debut studio album Glorious—featuring star-studded collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Sexyy Red, Kirk Franklin, and others—proves that she's not just here to stay but to thrive.

GloRilla’s album reflects her versatility, blending romance, gospel, and crunk-infused melodies. Yet before she could bring this project to life, she had to rediscover her rhythm as an artist. "Anytime I would put out a song, they weren’t really feeling it," she recalls. Despite the criticism, she pushed forward. "I lost a little confidence. But I knew I could get it back. That’s why I didn’t give up. ... I took it as motivation."

Her breakout single F.N.F. (Let’s Go), produced by Hitkidd, received a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammys. Still, GloRilla faced internal struggles as she worked to prove herself. The rapper, once a choir girl, leaned into her faith, affirmations, and a consistent workout routine to clear her mind and reclaim her creativity. The result? A hit mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang, featuring fan-favorite tracks like Wanna Be with Megan Thee Stallion and the viral sensation Yeah Glo!, which caught the attention of stars like LeBron James and even President Joe Biden.

"I was shocked," GloRilla says, reflecting on the success of Yeah Glo!. "I knew it was a good song, but I didn’t know it would go as crazy as it did."