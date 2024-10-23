Hans Zimmer’s composition for ‘Dune: Part Two’ background score out of Oscar race

Hans Zimmer's groundbreaking score for Dune: Part Two has been unexpectedly disqualified from the Oscar nominations due to its extensive use of pre-existing themes from the 2021 film. According to a popular media outlet, the Academy's strict rules on original music, which stipulate that no more than 20 per cent of pre-existing themes can be used in sequels or franchises, have prevented the score from being considered for the Best Original Score category.

This decision has come as a shock to many, as Hans' score was widely regarded as one of the strongest contenders for the award this year. His ability to seamlessly blend orchestral elements with electronic soundscapes created a truly immersive and unforgettable listening experience.

While the disqualification is a disappointment, it doesn't diminish the quality of Hans Zimmer's work. His score for Dune: Part Two continues to be praised by critics and audiences alike. The composer's ability to evoke the vastness and mystery of Arrakis through his music is truly remarkable.

Despite the Oscar snub, Hans' score remains in the running for other prestigious awards, including the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, and BAFTA. Additionally, Blitz, directed by Steve McQueen also remains eligible for Oscar consideration for Hans Zimmer;s work on the upcoming World War II drama.

This isn't the first time the Academy has disqualified a highly acclaimed film score. Previous examples include Johann Johannsson's work on Arrival and Clint Mansell's music in Black Swan. While the disqualification of Dune: Part Two's score is unfortunate, it doesn't detract from the film's overall impact. Hans Zimmer's music remains a vital component of the cinematic experience.