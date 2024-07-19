Tabu commands the screen in her first appearance in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ second teaser

Emily Watson’s character, Valya Harkonnen, is also prominently featured in the teaser. Her voice rings out with the ominous statement, “Sacrifices must be made,” underscoring the weight of their mission. According to a report, Tabu embodies a character who is “strong, intelligent, and alluring.”

This second teaser builds upon the foundation laid by the first, released in May. It transports viewers back 10,000 years before the events of the original Dunesaga. We witness the rise of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood under the formidable leadership of Valya. Wielding their secretive influence, they become key players in shaping the future of civilizations.

Dune: Prophecy follows the journey of two Harkonnen sisters who emerge 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides. Their mission: to combat threats endangering humanity and establish the legendary sect destined to become known as the Bene Gesserit. The series boasts a stellar cast alongside Tabu and Emily, including Travis Fimmel, Josh Heuston, Olivia Williams, and Mark Strong. Drawing inspiration from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's novel Sisterhood of Dune, Dune: Prophecy promises to be a thrilling exploration of the iconic universe.