Shahid Kapoor shares first look from the action thriller ‘Deva’; film to release on V-Day

Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming high-octane action thriller film Deva will be released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day on February 14, next year. Shahid took to Instagram and shared a look from the film. In the first look, the actor looks dapper as he flaunts his muscular physique, wielding a gun and wearing a bulletproof vest labeled “Police.”

The actor captioned the post: “Get ready for a violent Valentine’s Day. DEVA, releasing in theatres on February 14, 2025!” Previously, it was reported that Deva was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, the makers later clarified that the story is different.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. Shahid Kapoor plays a brilliant but defiant police officer, while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist. The film also stars Pavail Gulati. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.